Despite the legal efforts of the late singer’s estate, Univision viewers will get to see the network’s Jenni Rivera series after all – at least according to a Golden State judge.

While putting in place all sorts of restraints against Rivera’s former last manager Pete Salgado, LA Superior Court Judge Michael Raphael yesterday rejecting a proposed injunction from Rivera’s estate. The Spanish-language network series LA and Mexico City shoot Su verdadero nombre era Dolores (Her Real Name Was Dolores) is schedule to air in 2017.

Until then Salgado is not allowed to engaging in “disclosing or divulging any information, knowledge, and data relating to the respective operations, business, financial affairs and personal affairs of Dolores Janney Rivera p/k/a Jenni Rivera, Rosa A. Rivera Flores, Jaquelin Campos, Jenika Lopez, Juan Lopez, Trinidad Marin, or Janney Marin to any person, firm, or corporation other than JRE or its designees,” says Judge Raphael in an edited 6-page order (read it here).

Univision did not respond to request for comment on the order when contacted by Deadline. A further hearing on the matter is set for February 27 next year. It should be noted that while mentioned, Univision is not a defendant in the case.

Rivera was one of the most successful regional Mexican musical artists of all time, selling more than 20 million records during her 20-year career. Sadly, Rivera was killed in a December 2012 Learjet crash in northern Mexico while filming the third season of her docu-reality series I Love Jenni. At the time, the singer had just inked a deal to front her own ABC sitcom called Jenni.

In September, Rivera’s estate filed a jury-seeking complaint against Salgado and various production companies claiming he broke a 2013 NDA agreement he signed on his time with Rivera.

“On information and belief, the improper disclosures first occurred in an unpublished ‘book’ authored by Salgado about Ms. Rivera which was disseminated to Defendants, and continued in connection with a television series being developed and produced to air on Univision,” the court document alleges.

Publicly announced in mid-May, the Univision series about Rivera from Salgado and Latin World Entertainment Holdings and others was beaten by less than a week by an announcement from the estate that it had its own biopics and more in development. The estate’s May 9-announced slate included TV projects such as a music-based series on the Riveras as a musical dynasty and a film based on the life of the singer.

Bert Deixler and Phillip Kelly of L.A. firm Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP is representing the Rivera estate in the matter. Martin Singer and Andrew Brettler of LA’s Lavely & Singer are representing Latin World Entertainment Holdings, Luis Balaguer and Dhama Media, Inc while James Sammataro of Miami’s Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP is working for fellow producers BTF Media, LLC. Pete Salgado is a client of Howard King and Stephen Rothschild of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano LLP.