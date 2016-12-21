The Santa Barbara Film Festival has selected Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges as recipient of its American Riviera Award at a career tribute to be held February 9 at the Arlington Theatre. Bridges is currently on an awards high for his performance in Hell Or High Water, which has so far netted him SAG, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations for Best Supporting Actor as well as the National Board Of Review award in that category. He is also a longtime Santa Barbara local.

“Jeff Bridges shows us in Hell Or High Water that an already great artist can continue his growth. I may go as far as saying that this is his best performance,” said SBIFF executive director Roger Durling. “It’s truly special to be able to celebrate Jeff — for he’s not only a dear friend of SBIFF, but he is a timeless legend in our industry.”

Bridges’ long list of credits stretch from his first Oscar nomination in 1971’s The Last Picture Show to his Oscar-winning Best Actor turn in Crazy Heart. Other standout performances include The Big Lebowski, Fearless, The Contender, The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Morning After, Jagged Edge, True Grit, Against All Odds, Thunderbolt And Lightfoot, The Fisher King, Seabiscuit and The Mirror Has Two Faces.

Past recipients of the American Riviera include Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Tommy Lee Jones, Forest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mickey Rourke and Sandra Bullock.

Previously announced honorees for other Santa Barbara awards this year are Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Isabelle Huppert, Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams on a growing list.