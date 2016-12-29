Avatar creator/director James Cameron is giving us a peek at Disney’s upcoming attraction Pandora — The World of Avatar, which opens at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this summer.

“I don’t know if I can even express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically real,” Cameron says in the video. “They’re using the absolute cutting-edge technology. Stuff that has never been applied before.”

The video also features thoughts from Joe Rohde, Walt Disney Imagineering, Senior VP Creative, and Avatar producer Jon Landau. Attractions seen in the video include the Na’vi River Journey into the bioluminescent forest, floating mountains and flying on the back of a banshee.

The first of three Avatar sequels is expected to hit theaters in 2018.