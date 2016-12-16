Wendell Pierce, Dina Shihabi and up-and-comer Ali Suliman have been cast opposite John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV.





Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time.

Pierce will play James Greer, Ryan’s new boss and a highly successful case officer working in the CIA Directorate of Operations. This is one of the main characters in the series, though Pierce has been cast as a recurring as he is a series regular on the CBS comedy series The Odd Couple. He is available because the sitcom is producing only 13 episodes in Season 3. It is not likely to be renewed but formally remains in contention. The in-demand actor, an alum of The Wire and Treme, also recurs on USA’s Suits and Showtime’s Ray Donovan and recently starred in the HBO film Confirmation and in the Fox musical Grease Live! He is repped by Paradigm and Essential.



Suliman will play Suleiman, a charismatic Islamic activist whose life has taken a wrong turn. His credits include features Lone Survivor and The Last Friday and Showtime drama Homeland. He’s repped by Paradigm and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Shihabi will play Hani, Suleiman’s wife and an independent Muslim who is willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect her children. Saudi Arabia-born Shihabi was raised in Dubai but moved to New York and was the first Arab to be accepted at both Juilliard and NYU’s Graduate acting program, where she received her MFA. Quickly after graduating she booked the female lead in the film Amira & Sam. She also has recurred on CBS’ Madam Secretary. She is repped by TMT Entertainment and ICM Partners.

Cornish plays Cathy Mueller, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases and Jack’s love interest.

Jack Ryan is co-produced by Paramount TV and Skydance TV and executive produced by Cuse, Roland, Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, as well as Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, along with the movie franchise’s producer Mace Neufeld and Lindsey Springer of Carlton Cuse Prods.