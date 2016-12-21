According to IMDb, Isabelle Huppert has more than 100 movie credits, although when she came to tape the latest edition of my new video series The Actor’s Side, she told me she didn’t think that was even possible. Whatever the number, there is probably no actor in the world more revered by her colleagues than Huppert.

And now she is reaping the fruits of that acclaim, taking numerous Best Actress awards for one of her latest films, Elle, from NY, LA and Boston critics, the Gotham Awards, and on and on. She is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Drama, and is considered a likely nominee for her first ever Oscar nomination for the risky role that several A-list American actresses turned down when the Paul Verhoeven movie — which looks at the rape of a woman from surprising points of view — was originally going to be made as an English-language film. Verhoeven recently told me at our The Contenders event that in fact the movie would not have been possible without Huppert, an actress who has proven time and again that she can tackle any kind of role and make it uniquely her own.

Huppert may be looking at her first Oscar nomination, but she is no stranger to awards, having received an astounding 15 Cesar nominations in France (with one win) and two Best Actress wins in Cannes. That record alone shows the breadth of her achievements and the range of her talent. We discussed Elle, her remarkable career which also includes an unending love for the stage, the notorious American film Heaven’s Gate in which she co-starred, and much more.

Elle is currently in release from Sony Pictures Classics. She can also be seen currently in Things To Come.

Check out our conversation above.

