EXCLUSIVE: Indican Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to music video director Chris Hicky’s debut film The Grace Of Jake and is planning for a limited theatrical release in the first week of February.

The faith-based film, starring Jordin Sparks and Jake La Botz, follows ex-inmate and musician Jake Haynes (La Botz), who travels to rural Arkansas seeking revenge on his estranged father. His plan unravels as he discovers a complicated family history among the cotton fields and gospel churches. Through the help of locals and a forbidden romance with Nicole (Sparks), he comes to understand the complexities of family and the virtue of forgiveness.

Dorien Wilson, Michael Beck, Lew Temple, Ravi Kapoor, Andrew Walker, Chad Morgan, Roy Lee Jones and Matt Orduna co-star.

Hicky has directed music videos for artist such as Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Lady Antebellum. He penned the script for this film and produced alongside Steven Brown and Michael Wiebler.

The deal was negotiated by Gary Goldberger, ESQ and Shaun Hill for Indican Pictures and with Amanda Denton of Perkins Peiserich Greathouse Morgan Rankin Law and Wiebler on behalf of the producers.