EXCLUSIVE: Tea Party activist Norm Novitsky’s In Search Of Liberty, a crowdfunded feature film about the U.S. Constitution that ran into labor problems earlier this year in Georgia, has completed production in South Carolina and will be heading straight to DVD early next year, according to a recent posting on the film’s website.

“Principal photography is complete,” the site says, “and it is going to be an outstanding movie! The next stage is post-production. We are targeting to have the movie completed before the end of the year with distribution and marketing beginning in the first quarter 2017.”

Production on the film, which stars Food Network host Bobby Deen, hit a snag in July when 30 members of its Savannah, GA-based crew — made up mostly of students and recent graduates from the Savannah College of Art and Design — walked off. They’d been working on the shoot for three weeks, but dissatisfied with wages and working conditions, approached IATSE for representation. The production was shut down and left town when the producers couldn’t find replacements.

In the film, Benjamin Franklin takes a modern-day family on a series of wild adventures, a blurb on the website states, “that opens their eyes to the origins and importance of the U.S. Constitution, the degree to which it is under attack, and what can be done to save it.”