Hulu isn’t just for Disney’s TV shows and made-for TV fare anymore. It will offer more than 50 theatrical movies from the studio’s library as part of a new multi-year deal, the companies say this morning.

Disney’s new releases go to Netflix. But Disney’s a co-owner of Hulu and already supplies kids programs and — in a deal unveiled earlier this year — more than 20 Disney Channel Original Movies.

Theatrical titles that will appear exclusively to Hulu and are available now include The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act and Air Bud. Later the list will include Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island and The Princess and the Frog.

“The Disney brand is synonymous with beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy,” Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich says. “Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us, and we know viewers will love watching these films over and over again on our service.”