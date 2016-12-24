Joseph Bassolino, known publicly as Joey Boots, a prominent member of the group of The Howard Stern Show personalities called The Wack Pack, died Friday night from undisclosed causes. He was 49.

According to multiple news outlets and various Facebook posts, Bassolino was discovered unresponsive in his apartment by friend and fellow Wack Pack member Erik “High Pitch Erik” Bleaman, who contacted Bassolino’s landlord after he failed to show for a gig. Bassolino reportedly suffered from diabetes.

A well liked member of the Wack Pack, Bassolino was known for his catch phrase, “Ba ba Booey”.

The Wack Pack is the nickname given to frequent call-in personalities on Stern’s show with many of them, including Bassolino, becoming famous in their own right and making public appearances and occasionally appearing in films or on television. Notably, Bassolino had a small role in the 2012 Paul Weitz film Being Flynn.