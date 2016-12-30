Showtime subscribers are getting exclusive early access to the season six premiere of its hit drama series Homeland ahead of its linear debut on January 15.

The debut episode is currently available on the Showtime streaming service, Showtime on Demand and Showtime Anytime.





Homeland stars Claire Danes, Rupert Friend, Elizabeth Marvel, F. Murray Abraham, and Mandy Patinkin. Back on U.S. soil, this season focuses on the aftermath of a U.S. presidential election and the transition between election day and the inauguration for a president-elect, played by Marvel. The sixth season picks up several months after Carrie (Danes) thwarted a terrorist attack in Berlin. Now living in Brooklyn, NY, Carrie has begun working at a foundation whose efforts are to provide aid to Muslims living in the U.S. Currently in production in New York, guest stars this season include Hill Harper (Limitless), Robert Knepper (Prison Break), Patrick Sabongui (The Flash), Jake Weber (Medium) and Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie).

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, the executive producers for season six will be Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Michael Klick, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Gideon Raff.



Homeland Season 6 premieres Sunday, January 15 at 9 PM on Showtime.