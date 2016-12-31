We started hearing it in the spring: “Man, 2016, you stink.” And that was just the beginning of a cruel year that saw the passings of so many big names across film, TV, music and the larger entertainment industry.

TV Academy

Along with this week’s horrible news about Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, the year saw the deaths of such industry icons as Garry Marshall, Gene Wilder, Grant Tinker, Agnes Nixon and Edward Albee. Also leaving us in 2016 were such beloved actors as Alan Rickman, Florence Henderson, Garry Shandling, George Kennedy, Alan Thicke, Patty Duke, Fyvush Finkel, Doris Roberts and Robert Vaughn along with award-winning filmmakers including Michael Cimino, Curtis Hanson and Abbas Kiarostami.

Warner Bros.

The music world was rocked by the loss of several artists who helped reshape their respective genres including David Bowie, Prince, Merle Haggard, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, Maurice White, Ralph Stanley, Bernie Worrell, Scotty Moore, George Michael, Leon Russell and Beatles producer George Martin.

Not to mention three athletic icons whose face would on the left of their respective sports’ Mount Rushmore: boxer Muhammad Ali, golf’s Arnold Palmer and Mr. Hockey Gordie Howe – all of whom propelled their sport to international prominence. We also lost revered sportscasters including Joe Garagiola and Craig Sager.

CBS

And the TV news world was shaken by the deaths of Morley Safer, John McLaughlin and Gwen Ifill, who were pioneers in their fields.

Click on the top photo to launch gallery (organized alphabetically) of more than 250 showbiz people taken from us this year, and when you’re ringing in 2017 this weekend, raise a glass to those who left us in 2016 — a year which will live in infamy.