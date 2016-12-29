In a year replete with the passing of entertainment legends, Hollywood was stunned tonight with the news that Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84. Friends, colleagues, and those who admired her praised Reynolds as an icon, an inspiration, and one of the last of Hollywood’s golden age.

Many also noted the tragic circumstances, as Reynolds had suffered a stroke this morning just one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, who had suffered a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Those circumstances, underscored by the close, often tumultuous relationship between Reynolds and her daughter, were on the mind of Reynolds’ son Todd, who told Deadline sister site Variety that “She wanted to be with Carrie.”

Among others who mourned Reynolds was Albert Brooks, who directed and starred alongside Reynolds in his 1996 film Mother. “I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie,” he said. “My heart goes out to Billie.

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

Comedy legend Carl Reiner, who worked with Reynolds in the 1959 black comedy The Gazebo and directed Carrie in his 1990 comedy Sibling Rivalry was similarly bereft. “How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons,” he said on Twitter.

Still others who knew or simply admired Reynolds and her equally famous daughter expressed admiration and condolences. Read on for a sampling.

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016