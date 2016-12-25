Ahead of tonight’s Doctor Who Christmas special, BBC America has released a new trailer for the show’s upcoming tenth season. Nope, you won’t be getting too many plot details about the new season, but it does give you the first real look at series newcomer Pearl Mackie, announced earlier this year to play The Doctor’s new companion, Bill Potts. Judging from the trailer, she’s playing Bill as a wide eyed, enthusiastic companion which, obviously, since she gets to travel throughout space and time doing cool things. Also, as you’ll see, the new season will include appearances by Daleks, and by Little Britain‘s Matt Lucas.

And who is Pearl Mackie? Primarily a stage actress (so far at least) and a graduate of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Doctor Who is Mackie’s first prominent film or television role – she’s previously appeared on an episode of Doctors and in a small role in the 2013 film Svengali.

Doctor Who season ten premieres in Spring 2017 TBD.