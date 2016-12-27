Christmas Week is always a Santa’s bag of goodies for Broadway, even with some shows cutting back to seven performances; it’s all made up with hiked prices. Hamilton played all eight in Week 31 of the 2016-2017 Broadway season, ringing up total sales of $3.3 million at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The boost was helped, of course, by a holiday-week top ticket of $998, unmatched elsewhere on the Street. Average price per ticket was $307.16.

That $3.3 million figure accounted for fully 10% of the total sales for all 32 shows running. According to figures released by the trade group Broadway League, total sales we $30.4 million, about even with the previous week.

We’ll have more on the year to date later when all figures have been assessed.