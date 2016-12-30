NBC News said this morning that Gretchen Carlson will guest host Today‘s 9 AM hour on January 3. Carlson, meanwhile, tweeted she’s going to make “announcements”:

Excited to be guest hosting the 9am hour of the @TODAYshow Tues Jan 3rd. Pls join me on NBC for announcements! #newyear #2017 #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/fZOEWrZspo — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 30, 2016

Carlson is the former Fox News Channel star who filed a sex harassment lawsuit against then-Fox News chief Roger Ailes, triggering an investigation that led to Ailes’ exit. And, because Today’s 9 AM hour was most recently hosted by Billy Bush — until the Washington Post released that 2005 tape of Bush giggling with Donald Trump about our next president’s ability to grab women by their crotch, the breasts of Bush’s Access Hollywood co-host, and the “hot as shit”-ness of another NBCU female employee — Carlson’s Twitter tease triggered a certain amount of chatter speculating NBC News will enlist Carlson, who previously co-hosted FNC’s morning program Fox & Friends, to help remove some of the ick left by the previous host.

NBC sources, however, tell us this is a one time appearance and there’s no discussion of a role for her at the network.