Former Fox News Channel host Greta Van Susteren took advantage of the traditional year-end holiday week slow-ish news cycle, to tweet that she has received an offer and would be making a decision in the next week as to whether she is going to return to the TV news business or move on to some other venture. Based on tweets, expect to see her back on TV soon and, for a while now the money is on Susteren, who also hosted for CNN before moving to FNC, taking a gig at MSNBC.

In September, FNC announced abruptly that Van Susteren had had her last day on the network and senior political analyst Brit Hume was taking over her time slot, effective immediately, through the presidential election. Van Susteren, meanwhile, took to Facebook to explain that she took advantage of that much-discussed “key man” clause in her contract allowing her to leave if Fox News chief Roger Ailes exited, explaining her hasty departure with: “The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.”

Today’s tweets:

I will probably decide in one week. I have been on sabbatical long enough – either go back to work or take on some project https://t.co/PmexK5DwUT — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 28, 2016

I may be back..I am making the decision in the next week (after the holidays) https://t.co/IlT25MrLQJ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 28, 2016

Of course,there are pros/cons;when I left tv I was ready for a new adventure and traveled the world-but i have received a tempting offer https://t.co/iGd0Fk7req — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 28, 2016