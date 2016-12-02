Amazon has opted not to pick up a second season of its period drama Good Girls Revolt. I hear Sony TV, whose TriStar Television division produces the series, is shopping it to other outlets.

The cancellation of Good Girls Revolt is somewhat surprising as it launched to solid reviews and ranked as one of Amazon’s biggest series ever among female viewers. For streaming services, which depend on attracting subscribers, over-indexing in key demographics, like women, is important. (About 67% of Good Girls Revolt‘s viewers are said to be female.)

I hear in Women 18-49, Good Girls Revolt delivered the second biggest debut season for an Amazon original series only behind flagship drama Man In the High Castle and its completion rate in the female demo was 80%. Additionally, Good Girls Revolt touches upon a timely subject, gender equality.

Amazon’s original series strategy has gone in a new direction recently. Instead of shows that relied largely on distinct ideas like Transparent, Mozart In the Jungle, Man In the High Castle, Bosch and Good Girls Revolt, Amazon started betting heavily on big stars in front and behind the camera, starting with Woody Allen and his Crisis In Six Scenes, which was a disappointment, and Jeremy Clarkson’s big-budget The Grand Tour, which got off to a promising start. Over the past few weeks, Amazon committed about $70 million for an eight-episode series from Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and $160 million to two eight-episode seasons of a David O. Russell drama starring Robert de Niro and Julianne Moore.

Created by Dana Calvo inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination cases chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book, Good Girls Revolt is set in 1969. It follows a group of young female researchers at “News of the Week,” who ask to be treated fairly. Their request sparks convulsive changes and upend marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships. Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi, Joy Bryant and Grace Gummer star. TriStar Television co-produces with Amazon, Calvo executive produces with Lynda Obst, Darlene Hunt, Don Kurt and Jeff Okin.