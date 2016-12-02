Amazon has opted not to pick up a second season of its period drama Good Girls Revolt. I hear Sony TV, whose TriStar Television division produces the series, is shopping it to other outlets.
The cancellation of Good Girls Revolt is somewhat surprising as it launched to solid reviews and ranked as one of Amazon’s biggest series ever among female viewers. For streaming services, which depend on attracting subscribers, over-indexing in key demographics, like women, is important. (About 67% of Good Girls Revolt‘s viewers are said to be female.)
I hear in Women 18-49, Good Girls Revolt delivered the second biggest debut season for an Amazon original series only behind flagship drama Man In the High Castle and its completion rate in the female demo was 80%. Additionally, Good Girls Revolt touches upon a timely subject, gender equality.
Amazon’s original series strategy has gone in a new direction recently. Instead of shows that relied largely on distinct ideas like Transparent, Mozart In the Jungle, Man In the High Castle, Bosch and Good Girls Revolt, Amazon started betting heavily on big stars in front and behind the camera, starting with Woody Allen and his Crisis In Six Scenes, which was a disappointment, and Jeremy Clarkson’s big-budget The Grand Tour, which got off to a promising start. Over the past few weeks, Amazon committed about $70 million for an eight-episode series from Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and $160 million to two eight-episode seasons of a David O. Russell drama starring Robert de Niro and Julianne Moore.
Created by Dana Calvo inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination cases chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book, Good Girls Revolt is set in 1969. It follows a group of young female researchers at “News of the Week,” who ask to be treated fairly. Their request sparks convulsive changes and upend marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships. Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi, Joy Bryant and Grace Gummer star. TriStar Television co-produces with Amazon, Calvo executive produces with Lynda Obst, Darlene Hunt, Don Kurt and Jeff Okin.
Thankfully, Amazon isn’t letting gender politics decide what it keeps vs what it cancels. This show has zero appeal to over half the potential audience, a good way to drastically lower its growth potential.
I have no idea what you’re taking about. It had a *lot* of appeal to this male viewer. Interesting how someone with such a limited, out-dated world view attempts to speak for half of the “potential audience”. You’re exactly the problem this show was illustrating.
In this day and age, people who think like you make the entire theme of this series more timely than ever.
amen, mr eye roll!
Yet it failed so obviously people don’t want to be lectured about how horrible they are by an out of touch industry who denizens don’t live in the 9-5 work week grind of the real world.
I didn’t realize you posted on sites besides Twitter, Mr. Trump.
Yet, it didn’t “fail”. Critically or with a very large number of viewers. Or with me.
What happened in the days of the series — a women made a third of what a man made for doing the same thing (and was expected to make coffee too), weren’t able to advance or even take credit for their work — *was* “horrible”.
However, you are right about one thing, HWK. People in the entertainment business *don’t* “live in the 9-5 work week”. Almost all of us work at least 10 or more hours a day, sometimes weekends and holidays too — and work very hard at that. We don’t have time for “lectures”.
Any industry where someone can make enough to buy an island (Johnny Depp) pretending to be someone else is out of touch with the real world. Heck, you don’t even live in the real world when you spend all day doing something that doesn’t really help anyone, just creates diversions so people don’t focus on fixing their real problems.
If Amazon considers most of its customer base, women, to be fails, then they’re going to work a little harder to get my money from now on, DUDE.
haha because shows starring women don’t appeal at all to men? perhaps you haven’t seen the ratings on the abysmal and never ending “two broke girls” think you’re missing the mark on why this show falls flat.
There’s an old saying something like if you choose to ignore history your doomed to repeat it. There are millions of women AND men who have no clue what their mothers and grandmothers endured before the 70’s in job discrimination as well as treated like second class citizens. You may not be female but you can learn a lot by watching the historical dramas while being entertained! Just sayin
Amazon’s pick-ups like “Good Girls” and other costumers like “The Last Tycoon” have been shockingly tone-deaf to what is working at Netflix.
Between Good Girls, F Scott Fitzgerald and Woody Allen, it feels like Amazon’s production slate is being decided by a retired 65-year-old female English lit professor.
The Price is wrong, as in Mr. Price. The Woody Allen dead was truly take the money and run. They’re doing too many series at once and their sole hits didn’t come from the proverbial big names.
“female” teacher — nice casual sexism. sweet.
What’s working at Netflix is…everything. Netflix is using a niche strategy. Want political drama? Check. Offbeat comedy? Check. Hard-edged dramedy? Check. Old-fashioned costume drama? Check. Zany cartoon comedy? Check. Nostalgic reboot? Check check. Superheroes? Check check and check.
You can’t say Netflix (or Amazon) should do this or that and not the other. If there’s an audience for it, they should do it. Can can pay for this massive range of content because they reache the audience more efficiently than broadcast or cable (very few employees, no infrastructure to maintain, so overhead is very low) and by amortizing the cost of content through global sales (and no foreign distributors to share profits with.)
So are Good Girls and The Last Tycoon good ideas? If The Crown is a good idea for Netflix, why not? They’re all period costume drama. There’s a healthy audience for that if you do it right. My money is on The Last Tycoon to be a success, why? Matt Bomer. When Amazon launched that pilot, his legions of fans were out in force, voting it five stars (which it certainly did not deserve).
LOL at Amazon’s “voting.” By that logic, Amazon should cast Jensen Ackles as Jay Gatsby and they would have the highest-rated program in streaming.
Everything is working at Netflix? ROFL….they produce even more crap than Amazon. At least Amazon has the good sense not to throw money at Adam Sandler or YouTube “stars” or various has-beens from the 80s/90s.
Hahahaha! So true!
HWK—I’m pretty sure that reasoning is the exact reason why we need shows focusing on “gender politics.” The majority of television is targeted towards men and yet they aren’t cancelled because “half of the potential audience” AKA women find it unappealing.
Considering how ABC alone pretty much bows down and kisses Shonda Rhimes’ ring, I do not think that argument is valid anymore.
This has been a GREAT MONTH of news: Hillary lost, Castro is dead, and Amazon’s feminist propaganda gets cancelled!
Great comment Iron Will! I also don’t like it when women get involved in the workforce/use their voices.
Too bad the feminist propaganda of Orange is the New Black is still a wildly massive hit on Netflix, huh?
Given Trump’s embrace of proto-socialistic class warfare, central economic control, and machista posturing, I would think you of all people would be upset at the death of Castro.
Millenial Griffith, you just gave us the best comment on Deadline in months. Thank you.
I’m gonna boil this down to what it’s really about: Sorry you can’t get laid, man.
I enjoyed this show! It reminded me more of CHINA BEACH than MAD MEN (and I think it suffered for being compared to MM).
The cast is engaging and its been a real treat to see Anna Camp in a serious role.
The writing kept getting stronger all season and I was looking forward to the fallout in S2!
Is Amazon really getting enough bang for their buck at close to ten million an episode for some of these shows? A show like Game of Thrones obviously justifies a budget like that, but anything Amazon is doing?
It sounds like GGR was the unfortunate victim of Amazon’s changing strategy. Paying big for big names is always a bill paid for by the niche. Disappointing.
Boooooo Amazon and its male dominated programming staff. This show may be period but it is incredibly relevant. Very inspiring story about a trio of women experiencing political, professional and personal awakenings who actually motivate each other to do something about the injustices they see. Oh that we could in real life. We should be so lucky to see MORE programming with a sense of soul and purpose as opposed to less. Kudos to Amazon for programming it in the first place but shame on them for not letting it grow and for taking away a much needed inspiration for women this year of all years. Hope another outlet is smart enough to snap it up make it a big hit and prove the streaming service wrong! My friends and I want more! We want to see the fallout of the actual revolt!
Wait. You seriously think this is about gender discrimination and the male patriarchy? If it made billions of dollars and people were tuning in, I’m sure the “male dominated programming staff” would have no problem providing 24hr female programming. Because it worked out so well for Oprah and her Network.
Yet Transplanted or whatever the hell it’s called, which has the lowest number of viewers total on Amazon, keeps getting renewed. No one is watching that show who actually pays for Prime. The only people watching are Millennials who download it illegally from torrent sites.
A lot of this is presumably based on production cost. I’m sure Transparent costs a fraction of what Good Girls does, since it isn’t a period drama.
This has NOTHING to do with production cost. It’s about awards. The Amazon guy thought GGR wouldn’t be an awards darling, so he canceled it. He picked up I Love Dick, which viewers hated because he thought it WOULD get awards love. That show is garbage. Nobody is going to watch it, just like nobody watches Transparent, which is exactly what the guy is.
This gels with what an insider told me–that Amazon Studios wants shows that garner critical acclaim, period, to proactively circumvent the stigma of being a “warehouse” studio of popular entertainment.
Should have added I positively LOVE Good Girls Revolt and will follow it wherever it goes.
Genevieve Angelson was awesome in the show. I hope it gets picked up elsewhere.
Could have been a great world for a show, but the writing just wasn’t there. You can gussy up a network sensibility all you want, it still won’t get you Mad Men.
I watched the whole series and thought it was just ok. It felt like warmed over Mad Men to me. It just didn’t seem to have the style or even the stakes. Yes the women deserved to get paid the same as men and get their by-lines — but honestly, it the magazine didn’t feel like the worst place to work. The women were treated pretty well — several of the women were dating their co-workers; and there was a room to have sex in? Also, the men weren’t exactly having a great time either. None of the reporters had offices — and once Jim Belushi was fired, the boss was pretty nice. So, it just felt that if you were going to make a show about women fighting for their rights, you could have picked a scenario with a lot more conflict. I did like the main actress a lot though.
I really liked this show and its cast. Hope they find a home elsewhere.
Love the show. Let me know if it shows up elsewhere
What the @#$% ? if it doesn’t have a big name star it’s not worth making? Doesn’t talent count? All the actors were great. If you were there, and I was, it’s so true to life it really shows what it took for people to get the respect they deserved. The pay, of course, is still an issue. I worked for 50 years and I NEVER got the same pay as my male counterparts, even when I got the titles.
Sometimes it hurts to see the truth but it needs to be told. Shame on Amazon for not renewing the series.
This show has a lot going for it. Whether you’re a woman or a man is immaterial. It’s a great show. Hope it finds another venue.
Love this show. This is disappointing!
This show is wonderful and I hope another network picks it up. I absolutely loved watching this, and I did, at least 10 times. I love everything about it. Bad decision on Amazon’s part.
I loved this show, reminded me of my youth. I do hope someone else picks it up.
This is a stupid move by Amazon… let’s hope netflix has the sense to pick it up. It was one of the better programs…
Regardless of what anyone else says this was Fantastic show with excellent story telling, acting, and strong production value. If some people considering doing their research they would be better informed on the reason for GGR’s cancellation via Amazon is due to it’s business model and vision for what they see fit for their premium television repertoire–NOT because it was a bad show. I am hopeful it will get picked up by another outlet (i.e HBO or Netflix) where those of us who care to may continue enjoy this gem of a show and be inspired by strong women on television, and great storytelling.
I’ m 59, a professional women, mother of two young women, one, an army soldier and I’m very sad that Amazon, the network that promotes itself as progressive, decided not to continue to run a series about smart women breaking glass ceilings. Help me understand why my grandchildren will still find television remains a medium for male dominated programs controlled by males dominated network execs.