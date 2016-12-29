Boy Meets World actor Rider Strong may have answered lingering questions about the future of Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World.

In the latest episode of his podcast Literary Disco, Strong says the comedy series has ended. “We finished the third season of Girl Meets World — my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended,” Strong said.

Sources say that Disney Channel has not officially notified the cast and crew of the show’s future but no renewal is expected and the upcoming Jan. 20 third season finale, aptly titled “Girl Meets Goodbye”, would serve as a series finale. That episode also features a major Boy Meets World reunion with Strong, Ben Savage, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, William Russ, and Betsy Randle.

Girl Meets World returns with new episodes on January 6.