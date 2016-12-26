George Michael’s death on Christmas Day of heart failure at age 53 resulted in an outpouring of tributes online to the singer-songwriter, who became a household name with Wham! in the 1980s and later as a solo act. Reactions came from all over the globe, from his Wham! cohort Andrew Ridgeley to producer Greg Berlanti (who had Michael on his ABC series Eli Stone for four episodes in 2008), as well as those who noted the star’s generosity with charity work. Included is a tweet from Australian TV anchor Lisa Wilkinson, who attached a video featuring James Corden and Michael as part of a Comic Relief sketch — their bit ended up launching Corden’s Carpool Karaoke franchise.
In addition, Londoners have been leaving flowers and candles in front of Michael’s home there.
Check out a sampling of reactions below:
