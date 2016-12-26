George Michael’s death on Christmas Day of heart failure at age 53 resulted in an outpouring of tributes online to the singer-songwriter, who became a household name with Wham! in the 1980s and later as a solo act. Reactions came from all over the globe, from his Wham! cohort Andrew Ridgeley to producer Greg Berlanti (who had Michael on his ABC series Eli Stone for four episodes in 2008), as well as those who noted the star’s generosity with charity work. Included is a tweet from Australian TV anchor Lisa Wilkinson, who attached a video featuring James Corden and Michael as part of a Comic Relief sketch — their bit ended up launching Corden’s Carpool Karaoke franchise.

In addition, Londoners have been leaving flowers and candles in front of Michael’s home there.

Check out a sampling of reactions below:

#GM had a voice that would transport u, he was the finest singer/songwriter of his generation & has left the best of himself 4 us. RIP GM xx pic.twitter.com/Gjcp55Chei — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

I've only witnessed true genius a few times in my life. One of those was watching George Michael lay down Feeling Good for #Elistone 1/2 — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) December 26, 2016

He was an incredible talent and even more a sweet, kind man to all lucky enough to work with or spend time around him. May he Rest In Peace — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) December 26, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 26, 2016

It pains my heart to know @GeorgeMichael passed away. His music didn't just make us move, it left us moved-and exhilarated… #RIPGeorge pic.twitter.com/VUpFLlhTbJ — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 26, 2016

There are lots of stories about #GeorgeMichael 's legendary generosity emerging today. When I swam the channel he gave @sportrelief £50,000. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 26, 2016

#GeorgeMichael: Balladeer of blue eyed soul. I admired your voice & was moved by your music. You'll be missed by many. RIP Mr. Michael. pic.twitter.com/1xZmFrsl9o — CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) December 26, 2016