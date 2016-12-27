ABC News’ 20/20 will look at the life and legacy of British superstar George Michael, following his unexpected death on Sunday. George Michael: Faith, Freedom, and His Final Hours airs tonight at 10 PM on ABC.

Anchored by Elizabeth Vargas, the hour-long report features the latest news about the singer’s untimely death, the highs and lows of his decades-long career, new interviews with those closest to Michael and exclusive reporting from ABC correspondent Chris Connelly. The report includes interviews with Michael pulled from ABC News archive, as well as his producers and friends.

20/20 is anchored by Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.