EXCLUSIVE: It is early days, but Smokehouse Pictures partners George Clooney and Grant Heslov are developing a narrative feature from The White Helmets, the Orlando von Einsiedel-directed documentary about one of the bravest groups of first responders imaginable. The White Helmets, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, is a group of unarmed, politically neutral local volunteers who rush in when the Russian-backed Assad regime rains fire from the skies in its ongoing battle against rebel forces. Helicopters drop bombs on residential structures, including schools and hospitals, trapping innocent inhabitants in the demolished concrete. The White Hats dig furiously and tirelessly through the rubble, where they drag out survivors.
The Netflix documentary has been shortlisted for the Best Documentary Short Subject Oscar, and the group was featured on last night’s 60 Minutes broadcast. According to both the docu and 60 Minutes, these politically neutral volunteers — ordinary craftsman who leave their own families behind to run toward the danger — have saved an estimated 70,000 victims of war over five years in Syria, but have lost 154 of the 2900 first responders in the process. Syrian and Russian troops often deliberately target them, flying over neighborhoods they’ve bombed, specifically to hit them again in an attempt to wipe out the rescuers.
Smokehouse, which has covered hot-button topical fare including Syriana and Argo, will set a writer to develop a script, and try to make it work as a narrative drama. CAA is repping the docu.
Here is a trailer from the docu:
If this doesn’t bring tears to your eyes and rip at your heart, you aren’t human.
Berlin rips my heart out.
Why didn’t I think of that? Great idea to tell the story of this true heroism! How about a cameo of Trump learning about Aleppo via a short video put together by his blonde mouthpiece (remember her saying that she can get through to him better via TV) and the subtext of the war crimes committed by his pal, Putin, cooling off his devotion to his comrade. That 60 Minutes spot about “the white helmets” was very, very moving and it had me yelling at the TV about the butcher, Putin. Yet another reason to wonder what Trump could be thinking about?
Very bad thing to do George. You will loose your reputation. Those are fake rescuers. I am Syrian and have families there.
Doubt he will “loose” his reputation. Curious now; was all that footage in the documentary fake or staged? Is the crisis all an elaborate illusion? Please enlighten the readers.
In the way of credibility, I agree. George has precious little to lose. But please enlighten us. Tell us first, exactly how these White Helmets people came to be and how they can remain – as if of one mind – “neutral” – waist deep in victims of a war.
Just try to look for them in East Aleppo now those rescuers. They left to Idlib with their follow terrorists. East Aleppo was controlled by terrorists and, if somebody work for a terrorist, even volontariat, does not deserve to be commanded. They received a lot of cash from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Gulf emirates by pretending that they rescued children. West Aleppo, which is controled by the government, was bombarded from West Aleppo by the terrorists. Those terrorists used the grounds of hospitals and schools to fire missiles on civilians in West Aleppo. There is no such thing called White Helmets in West Aleppo, there is regular ambulances and firefighters. Those are the ones that need to be commended and honored.
Brutality of war is so hard to witness despite of race, religion, and in a different part of the world! Because of this documentary I am made more aware of the suffering and courage of ordinary citizens doing heroic and difficult missions to bring hope to humanity. I may not have the ability to change the world, but I can do something to help. Can u incorporate a link to help the white helmets. WS
Are they like a volunteer RED CROSS?
If so; I’d also love a link explaining their (recent) history.
Who are its members? How they were organized? How are they funded? What is their verifiable record of rescue activities?
How are they regarded by the majority of people who live in the areas in which they operate?
In the movies, good guys always wear white helmets -er -hats..