Rape and murder are purportedly among the allowable elements of an upcoming Russian reality TV show, Game2: Winter. The ultimate nine-month Siberian survival test will strand 30 male and female contestants in -40° Celsius weather in a remote forest, along with bears and wolves, as they vie for a $1.6M prize.
Envisioned as an online series to begin on July 1 next year and run through April 1, 2018 it will be screened 24/7 around the world. It’s the brainchild of entrepreneur Yevgeny Pyatkovsky who created and is financing the show. Per reports, he is investing 1B rubles ($16.2M) in the series which will air in English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic.
The official ad for the show says “Each contestant gives consent that they could be maimed, even killed. 2000 cameras, 900 hectares and 30 lives.”
The rules say “Everything is allowed. Fighting, alcohol, murder, rape, smoking, anything.”
In an interview last month, Pyatkovsky said all potential contestants sign waivers, acknowledging that they could be raped or killed. As of November 18, he said there were already 32 people who had signed up, including one American. A few days later, the list of applicants had reached 60.
According to local reports, participants are nevertheless warned that the police will come and take them away should they commit crimes. “We are on the territory of Russia, and obey the laws of the Russian Federation.”
Sputnik News reports contestants will receive survival training from Russia’s elite former GRU Spetznaz operatives. Contestants will be permitted knives, but no guns. Pyatkovsky says candidates have to be mentally sane and at least 18 years old.
“Imagine: a forest. The contestants arrive there on July 1 after a short training period. Each will have three-four months before first cold snaps of winter to construct a shelter,” he told Sputnik. “They can live separately or join up and form teams. You should also keep in mind that this will be a real forest, with dangerous wildlife and harmful insects.”
There will not be a crew filming, rather the area will be dotted with 2,000 cameras and each participant will carry a portable camera.
Participants can pay about $165K to take part, or be selected by viewers via online voting session. Pyatkovsky, per the Siberian Times, believes it will attract “rich and risky” people craving a new and ultimate challenge.
There will be some safety precautions in place, but, Pyatkovsky has warned, “It would still take about half an hour to reach the area where the show will take place by helicopter.”
Each week participants may request an item from viewers who will be able to donate money for it via the project’s website.
Producer Nikolay Ginzburg told the Siberian Times, “It sounds strange, but on this project it will be easier to survive not for a professional rescuer but for a simple person. It will be necessary to act intuitively, rather than following instructions.”
Those who get into danger or want out will have a panic button with a satellite connection. “This will be a very entertaining and educational project,” Pyatkovsky said.
“Participants can pay about $165K to take part”
Please take my money, then rape me and leave me for a bear to find.
That’s how I wanna go.
👍
When is the US version? Seems totally normal in Trump’s America. Need something to do with those Death Row inmates sucking away hundreds of thousands a year to keep them locked up? We have an idea for that as well!
They were declared innocent due to a DNA mix up? Oh well, we’ll send their family a big decorative cheque as a “sorry!”
When will they officially announce that Donald Trump is executive producing this one as well?
Not anymore. He handed over management to his children.
This is the beginning of the end of human civilization. Perhaps it’s time.
Yep, it’s really time for God to go Old Testament. Hopefully something quick like an asteroid smashing into the earth or the sun going nova.
Your god doesn’t exist, friend, so won’t be doing anything.
Well, people, now we finally have it. The real life Hunger Games are upon us. Hide your children, hide yo wife… There is a RAPIST in the… bored rich human’s need for upping the stakes in their privileged lives. Get Arnold to host and you can call it “Running Man: Siberian Nights.”
What the unholy fuck?!
Finally, I get to jerk off to the good stuff!!yesss
Yes
These comments… rofl
Darwinism at it’s best.
Sorry but, broadcasting rape and killing someone (even animals) wouldn’t be acceptable for a reality show.
Well…it’s in Siberia. So that’s that.
“Sorry but, broadcasting rape and killing someone (even animals) wouldn’t be acceptable for a reality show.”
Fair enough, but…a very troubling (but almost always unasked) question is why it is so acceptable to *simulate* the same.
Violence in particular has been a Hollywood staple for, well, forever.
Sex, too – with actual simulated rape less common.
How much more acceptable is it really to mime the obscene?
Does the thin (and ever more thin) veneer of acceptable “morality” that usually (but not always) accompanies the sex and violence somehow excuse this dance with true degeneracy?
Just can’t understand how sick should author be to put such a title. Law is above all that show allowances of “…murder, rape…”
May the odds be ever in your favor!!!
Obviously they can’t legally do this regardless of whatever they advertise…
But the fact that someone would actually advertise nonsense like this for the sake of publicity is one of the absolute most disgusting freaking things I have ever heard of in my life!!! What the heck is wrong with some people!!?!?! I hope the KGB (or whatever it’s now called in Russia) investigate the heck out of the mentally unstable creep producing this show!
P.S. To the morons making this about Trump, like “Sounds Reasonable” down there, how about learning to think for yourself and, or, going back to school to learn some basic critical thinking. It’s easily manipulatable brainwashed-twits like you who allow creepy people who would do anything for money to get away with whatever human rights atrocities they feel like committing all while badgering some spray tan loving playboy for participating in some dumb locker room talk… Sure, Trump’s made some mistakes in life. But he is a good guy. And one who actually wants to fight crime. Also, FYI, the fact that he’s a ‘draft dodger’ (something a lot of you on Deadline are always on his case about!) goes to show how he’s a peace & safety loving guy who actually wants nothing to do with war & all the horribleness tied to it!
Ummmm peace? Backing Russia who fights with genocide causing Assad. Insulting China leading them to steal drone and what more later. Appointing Israel ambassador that is going to move embassy to Jerusalem and doesn’t believe in two state. These are all minor acts for war before he’s taken office. So peace out!
Spot on
You’re so proud of senior citizen Trump’s bad behaviour that you choose to remain anonymous? Very telling.
“A good guy?” Are you nuts? He’s been sued for racial discrimination in housing, had to pay up (brags that he made no admission of wrongdoing, which isn’t the same as being innocent), defrauded 7,000 people with his phony Trump University, had to pay up. As for peace & safety, he asked during one of his briefings why we can’t use nuclear weapons. The guy is a selfish, dishonest, narcissistic, pathological liar. Hardly a “good guy.”
What kind of such an inhuman person can do that? Now that 24 hours to survive? Every day we are worse as a society and as humanity, they should invest all that money in things and people who need it, there are so many problems in the world and these people spend it in stupid things, really this sucks.
In Soviet Russia, games play YOU!
Their just using rape & kill because it draws more attention to the show.
No one will get raped or killed.
Um… Free publicity anyone?
I understand murder… But rape? Why rape? Seems sadistic.
Republican Utopia. Every man woman and child, you are on your own. Get your gun and grab your bible.
i see there people ready to go there but what about the person who win after game what feeling that he had?????!!!!!!
I thought snuff movies were illegal…and so now we’re going to show this between sesame street and nickelodeon’s finest…? Is there no one stopping this? Freedom of speech at its best..is that all the self esteem we got as a species? When they talked about dangerous animals – I’m hoping they meant the contestants..Ave Caesar!
I can’t help it but to Mr Stephen King:
Sorted by degree of human mental decomposition:
IT -> horror-clowns
The Dead Zone -> Trump
The Running Man -> Game2
With my deepest respect for such an insight – thanks for my mental warning upfront..running away in my own Dark Tower, horrified.
(As a true (but no crazed) fan: my genuine thanks for everything you published)
“According to local reports, participants are nevertheless warned that the police will come and take them away should they commit crimes. “We are on the territory of Russia, and obey the laws of the Russian Federation.””
wtf? Then how is it that they are gonna be able to murder and rape people?
Like the part you have to be ” mentally sane”