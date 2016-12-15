Rape and murder are purportedly among the allowable elements of an upcoming Russian reality TV show, Game2: Winter. The ultimate nine-month Siberian survival test will strand 30 male and female contestants in -40° Celsius weather in a remote forest, along with bears and wolves, as they vie for a $1.6M prize.

Envisioned as an online series to begin on July 1 next year and run through April 1, 2018 it will be screened 24/7 around the world. It’s the brainchild of entrepreneur Yevgeny Pyatkovsky who created and is financing the show. Per reports, he is investing 1B rubles ($16.2M) in the series which will air in English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic.

The official ad for the show says “Each contestant gives consent that they could be maimed, even killed. 2000 cameras, 900 hectares and 30 lives.”

The rules say “Everything is allowed. Fighting, alcohol, murder, rape, smoking, anything.”

In an interview last month, Pyatkovsky said all potential contestants sign waivers, acknowledging that they could be raped or killed. As of November 18, he said there were already 32 people who had signed up, including one American. A few days later, the list of applicants had reached 60.

According to local reports, participants are nevertheless warned that the police will come and take them away should they commit crimes. “We are on the territory of Russia, and obey the laws of the Russian Federation.”

Sputnik News reports contestants will receive survival training from Russia’s elite former GRU Spetznaz operatives. Contestants will be permitted knives, but no guns. Pyatkovsky says candidates have to be mentally sane and at least 18 years old.

“Imagine: a forest. The contestants arrive there on July 1 after a short training period. Each will have three-four months before first cold snaps of winter to construct a shelter,” he told Sputnik. “They can live separately or join up and form teams. You should also keep in mind that this will be a real forest, with dangerous wildlife and harmful insects.”

There will not be a crew filming, rather the area will be dotted with 2,000 cameras and each participant will carry a portable camera.

Participants can pay about $165K to take part, or be selected by viewers via online voting session. Pyatkovsky, per the Siberian Times, believes it will attract “rich and risky” people craving a new and ultimate challenge.

There will be some safety precautions in place, but, Pyatkovsky has warned, “It would still take about half an hour to reach the area where the show will take place by helicopter.”

Each week participants may request an item from viewers who will be able to donate money for it via the project’s website.

Producer Nikolay Ginzburg told the Siberian Times, “It sounds strange, but on this project it will be easier to survive not for a professional rescuer but for a simple person. It will be necessary to act intuitively, rather than following instructions.”

Those who get into danger or want out will have a panic button with a satellite connection. “This will be a very entertaining and educational project,” Pyatkovsky said.