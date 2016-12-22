After checking into Wes Anderson’s 2014 Oscar-winner, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fox Searchlight has acquired worldwide rights to the filmmaker’s upcoming Isle Of Dogs. Indian Paintbrush is currently producing the film in London and Anderson yesterday surprised the internet when he released a video announcing the start of production and the movie’s all-star cast. The stop-motion animated pic will reteam Budapest Hotel collaborators Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson who return as producers while Searchlight will distribute in partnership with Indian Paintbrush. This is Indian Paintbrush’s 5th movie with Anderson.

Isle Of Dogs is Anderson’s second animated film; it follows 2009’s Fantastic Mr Fox which was nominated for the Best Animated Film and Best Original Score Oscars.

Set in Japan, Isle Of Dogs centers on a boy’s odyssey in search of his pup. The voice cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Edward Norton, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood.

A release is being eyed for 2018.

“Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and cross-over hits,” say Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula, Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents.

Budapest Hotel, Anderson’s last film as director, opened the Berlin Film Festival in 2014 and went on to gross $175M worldwide. It scored a Best Picture Oscar nomination as well as mentions for Director, Adapted Screenplay, Editing and Cinematography. It won statues in the Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, Original Score and Production Design categories.