Eric Bolling and Kimberly Guilfoyle will host FNC’s live New Year’s Eve show on December 31.  All-American New Year will originate from Times Square. FNC’s Jesse Watters and Fox Business Network’s Lisa Montgomery will start the festivities; Bolling and Guilfoyle take over the 10PM ET.  Contributing to the coverage from Times Square will be FNC’s entertainment correspondent Michael Tammero, contributor Katherine Timpf, contributor/professional wrestler George “Tyrus” Murdoch, and senior correspondent Rick Leventhal who will report on the safety and security throughout the Big Apple.

Additionally, FNC correspondent Phil Keating will be live from a club in Miami,  and Griff Jenkins will report from Nashville. FNC will also be presenting live musical acts, including performances from rock artist Gavin DeGraw and pop singer Rachel Platten.