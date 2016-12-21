The body of Lisa Marie Naegle, a former contestant on E! reality show Bridalplasty who went missing early Sunday, has been found in the backyard of the man suspected in her killing, Los Angeles police told local media tonight. She was 36.

Naegle went missing after attending a birthday party Saturday night not far from her home in San Pedro, CA. She called her husband about 2:45 AM Sunday and said she was stopping to get something to eat on her way home, but she never arrived. A missing persons report was filed Monday, according to the LAPD.

Earlier today, police detained Jackie Jerome Rogers of nearby Lennox, a student in a college nursing class taught by Naegle. Local news reports say Naegle’s family discovered security footage showing Naegle and Rogers leaving the party and that Rogers later told police he killed Naegle with a hammer. Today, he led police to the body buried in the backyard of his home.

Rogers is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, according to the LAPD.

Lisa Marie Naegle via Facebook

Naegle was a contestant on E! reality series, Bridalplasty, which ran for one season in 2010. The show featured 12 women competing in various challenges to win a wedding and a plastic surgery procedure. Naegle was eliminated in Episode 7 (of 10).

According to Naegle’s Facebook page, she was from San Pedro, went to high school there, attended UCLA and was a nurse instructor at West Los Angeles College. She lists her acting credits as E! News and The Bill Cunningham Show.