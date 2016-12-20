UPDATED: Fargo is rounding out its cast for the third installment of FX’s Emmy-winning anthology series.

Boardwalk Empire alum Michael Stuhlbarg joins in a recurring role as Sy Feltz, Emmit’s right-hand man and consigliere. Additional Season 3 cast members include David Thewliss (Harry Potter films, Wonder Woman) as V.M. Vargas., a mysterious loner and true capitalist who delivers Emmit the bad news that the Parking Lot King of Minnesota has just become partners with his employers, whose business interests lay outside the law; Jim Gaffigan (The Bleeder) as Donny Mashman, Gloria’s deputy at the local police department; Scoot McNairy (Halt & Catch Fire, 12 Years a Slave) as Maurice LeFay, a stoner with a criminal past; Shea Whigham as Meeker County Chief of Police Moe Dammick; and Karan Soni (Blunt Talk, Deadpool) as scientist Dr. Homer Gilruth. Fred Melamed (Casual, Lady Dynamite) plays Howard Zimmerman, a mover and a shaker with a knack for spinning a yarn and making a profit, and Thomas Mann (Me, Earl and the Dying Girl) is Thaddeus Mobley, an award-winning science fiction author.

Set in 2010, the next installment of Fargo centers on Emmit and his slightly younger brother Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry leads to a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and more. Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead round out the starring cast.

The first installment of Fargo was headlined by Billy Bob Thornton; the second one starred Patrick Wilson and Kirsten Dunst.

Fargo hails from creator Noah Hawley, who executive produces with Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron for MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio.

Production on the third installment is set to begin in Calgary next month for a 2017 premiere.