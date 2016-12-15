DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers can say goodbye to NBCUniversal and Hearst Magazine’s Esquire Network. AT&T’s satellite and wired TV services plan to drop the channel tonight.
“We routinely modify our channel lineups based on many factors, while continuing to strive to offer more choice, control and convenience to our customers,” the No. 1 TV distributor says.
DirecTV and U-verse together had 25.3 million subscribers as of September. But Esquire wasn’t fully distributed on them: It will lose 11 million homes from DirecTV and 4 million from U-Verse.
The channel, which targets affluent men, calls the decision “disappointing.”
It adds though that it’s still “business as usual for the network” whose program line-up includes Friday Night Tykes, American Ninja Warrior, Team Ninja Warrior, Car Matchmaker, Wrench Against The Machine, and Joyride.
Following AT&T’s move, Esquire will reach about 45 million homes.
The channel bills itself as a destination for fans of “a well-played life” including “classic and contemporary passions and interests, from fashion and style to food and drink, travel, family and relationships.” It was originally spun off from E! as the Style Network, and evolved into the gaming network G4 before it morphed into Esquire in 2013.
No great loss. No one was watching this incarnation of the channel. I’d like to see them drop even more channels, forcing the channel owners to consolidate their channels into fewer offerings. Consumers are already paying for a lot of channels that hare being lazily programmed with uncompelling content. Most people paying for Esquire don’t even know it exists much less what it used to be called (G4).
I glad HBO, CNN future parent company AT&T is #1 in pay-tv and cable/ISP.
No loss for me as a Directv customer. Never watched its content. The channel wasn’t even in HD. It was in SD and who watches anything SD these days?
Everything I watch is in SD Verizon wants more for HD. I only watch American ninja warrior on Esquire Networl
The channel will be shut down by March 2017. Listen to Steve Burke:
“There are just too many channels,” NBCU chief Steve Burke told analysts during Comcast’s second-quarter conference call on Wednesday. So, he said, NBCU will shutter or consolidate some of its “marginal channels” just as it has G4 and Style.
Bye Bye Adam. No one wants a channel centered around your lifestyle. It simply doesn’t rate.
unfortunately this won’t effect Adam’s employment. He was moved to E! (and promoted – twice) after launching this Esquire disaster
Goodbye! This is just the beginning of the shedding of the smaller cable networks. Less channels, less programs being bought. Really — less reality shows. Who’s next?
Similar to most other businesses – cost versus revenue is a key metric. In this case, that might roughly translate to cost to customer versus viewership. So – in answer to your question – any numbered ESPN channel should go next.
AT&T Uverse had better put this channel (and the other 2 .. CLOO and one other one) back on or adjust or cable bills downward to reflect that we are being billed for services not being provided.
I’m contacting AT&T Uverse to demand a cost reduction for loss of services and if they refuse I’ll drop them and try Xfinity.
If indeed NBC Universal is killing the channel, where are they going to broadcast items like Team Ninja Warrior (which was only on ESQ HD) ? ?
I am a retired female and loved Esquire. One of the few places that I could watch SCI original show. Hey, I like fast cars too!
“CSI”
We are Uverse customers and hate their descion to drop the Esquire Channl
So dissapointed to lose Car Matchmaker and Wrench Against the Machine. They are two of my favorite shows! They are educational and in tune with the auto/motorcycle trends (especially in So. Cal.).
You and me both man
I am so pissed. I looked forward to watching parks and rec every Monday and Wednesday night. WTH!!!
WHAT SBOUT NCIS LA AND CSI. That’s what was watched on this channel. 90% of the time.
This sucks. About to leave also!!
I have auto-tuned burn notice for years!
It’s so much better than the other morning drivel. Bye Sam Axe/Evil Dead guy…
Please bring back Esquire! Was at our sons home on Christmas who has Frontier and it was a pleasure watching Esquire there. So sad – we relied on this channel for many of their shows like Beowulf, NCIS, NCIS LA, The Shanarrah Chronicles and more. Please