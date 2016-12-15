DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers can say goodbye to NBCUniversal and Hearst Magazine’s Esquire Network. AT&T’s satellite and wired TV services plan to drop the channel tonight.

“We routinely modify our channel lineups based on many factors, while continuing to strive to offer more choice, control and convenience to our customers,” the No. 1 TV distributor says.

DirecTV and U-verse together had 25.3 million subscribers as of September. But Esquire wasn’t fully distributed on them: It will lose 11 million homes from DirecTV and 4 million from U-Verse.

The channel, which targets affluent men, calls the decision “disappointing.”

It adds though that it’s still “business as usual for the network” whose program line-up includes Friday Night Tykes, American Ninja Warrior, Team Ninja Warrior, Car Matchmaker, Wrench Against The Machine, and Joyride.

Following AT&T’s move, Esquire will reach about 45 million homes.

The channel bills itself as a destination for fans of “a well-played life” including “classic and contemporary passions and interests, from fashion and style to food and drink, travel, family and relationships.” It was originally spun off from E! as the Style Network, and evolved into the gaming network G4 before it morphed into Esquire in 2013.