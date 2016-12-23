ESPN has teamed up with Kobe Bryant on Canvas, an NBA-focused shortform video series that premieres on Christmas Day, during the 2 PM ET edition of NBA Countdown on ABC.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend creates, directs and writes the six short video presentations, each focused on an NBA on-court topic as seen through the eyes of the five-time NBA champ. The first Canvas piece, “Guarding the Greats,” will focus on how to approach guarding elite NBA players. The NBA Countdown team – Michelle Beadle, Earvin “Magic Johnson,” Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups – will provide analysis on the topic during the show. Bryant also will voice a Spanish-language version of the piece, which will air on ESPN Deportes during the network’s Christmas NBA coverage at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

There will be five additional Canvas pieces, which will air throughout the remainder of the 2016-17 NBA season, including those tied to marquee regular-season matchups on ESPN and ABC, the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals.