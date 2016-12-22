A&E Network is defending its upcoming Ku Klux Klan docuseries Generation KKK, following a slew of angry tweets about the project from Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.
Pompeo wasted no words expressing her distaste for the upcoming eight-part show. In a series of tweets, she suggested boycotting A&E over the docuseries and called network execs “desperate” and “pathetic.”
The docuseries, which was announced Monday, follows four prominent Klan families who have a relative trying to escape the KKK, according to A&E. The network says it “pulls back the curtain” on the organization that the Anti-Defamation League calls “a racist, anti-Semitic movement with a commitment to extreme violence to achieve its goals of racial segregation and white supremacy,” to show its effects on American families as members grapple with the consequences of leaving.
A&E tweeted in response to Pompeo’s criticism, saying the docuseries is about “extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate” and noting it has the support of the ADL, with which the network said it worked closely on the project.
“Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such,” Pompeo tweeted back in response to A&E’s explanation.
Here is what ADL has to say about Generation KKK and its involvement:
Here are a few of Pompeo’s tweets:
As we all know the ADL and A&E network has an interest in boosting the popularity of the KKK.
I mean seriously. I heard about this a while back being about showing what the KKK is now(which isn’t much..spoiler) and the young ones trying to get out.
Its a docu series. If you can’t handle that, I feel sorry for you.
A&E just knows that Trumpkkkins love this stuff. They are pandering to the bigot audience.
I feel this is about a much bigger issue pictured within the last few months that brought a new kind of violence into our living rooms much on the scale of the bullet by bullet account of the Vietnam ‘conflict’. Suddenly we have a new level of ugliness, which will, no doubt desensitize America until this too, is mainstream including a gaming version for those who love to assign a score to the hatred.
Suck it, up Miss Snowflake. I know reality is harsh but grow some thicker skin.
They should expand the series to 9 episodes. Have the season finale end with newly elected President Orangutan picking up David Dukes in the White House town car and both of them start engaging in a lengthy conversation about putting the Trump brand name over the masthead of the newest Muslim internment camps they plan to go halfsies over as they make their way to the nearest Starbucks for a nice soothing cup of white chocolate cocoa.
You can title it “Klansmen in Kars getting Koffee.”
Way to overreact instead of getting informed first, Ellen. I’ve seen multiple commercials for the series and it’s crystal clear that it’s not supporting the KKK and their legacy of hate. And it’s especially disturbing that so many clueless sheep re-tweeted and favorited her tweets without checking on things first.
What about my idea for a show about two white guys who ride around rural Georgia in an orange Charger with a rebel flag painted on top?
I stop watching A&E a long time ago because they like to leave you hanging on programs…
What an ignorant narcissist… I’m fully 100% anti the KKK — bunch of clowns and cowards who hide under hoods.
But Ellen Pompeo is trying to leverage her celebrity status into influencing opinion based on her “feelings” and not by presenting a credible argument. Such a childish foot-stomping display without getting any facts first.
And the better looking comment… Nevermind – why respond – she clearly lacks the intellect to understand why she’s wrong.
If I am not wrong then A&E is partly owned by Disney. The same company that owns ABC which airs Ellen Pompeo’s show Greys Anatomy. She shouldn’t p*ss them off!!!
It is desperate and pathetic, but if you’re watching A&E, you are as well.
It’s the ugly truth of the Klan. I swear television is just stuff as much stuff on television as possible.
Pompeo is absolutely right. They are trying to exploit Trumpkin’s white anxiety induced brand of fearful racism…and the spike in hate crimes that have come with it. And they were NOT promoting it as a “this is BAD, folks” until now. Good for her.