A&E Network is defending its upcoming Ku Klux Klan docuseries Generation KKK, following a slew of angry tweets about the project from Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

Related
A&E To Give Close Look At America's Oldest Hate Group With Docu-Series 'Generation KKK'

Pompeo wasted no words expressing her distaste for the upcoming eight-part show. In a series of tweets, she suggested boycotting A&E over the docuseries and called network execs “desperate” and “pathetic.”

The docuseries, which was announced Monday, follows four prominent Klan families who have a relative trying to escape the KKK, according to A&E. The network says it “pulls back the curtain” on the organization that the Anti-Defamation League calls “a racist, anti-Semitic movement with a commitment to extreme violence to achieve its goals of racial segregation and white supremacy,” to show its effects on American families as members grapple with the consequences of leaving.

A&E tweeted in response to Pompeo’s criticism, saying the docuseries is about “extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate” and noting it has the support of the ADL, with which the network said it worked closely on the project.

“Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such,” Pompeo tweeted back in response to A&E’s explanation.

Here is what ADL has to say about Generation KKK and its involvement:

Here are a few of Pompeo’s tweets: