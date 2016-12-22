A&E Network is defending its upcoming Ku Klux Klan docuseries Generation KKK, following a slew of angry tweets about the project from Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

Pompeo wasted no words expressing her distaste for the upcoming eight-part show. In a series of tweets, she suggested boycotting A&E over the docuseries and called network execs “desperate” and “pathetic.”

The docuseries, which was announced Monday, follows four prominent Klan families who have a relative trying to escape the KKK, according to A&E. The network says it “pulls back the curtain” on the organization that the Anti-Defamation League calls “a racist, anti-Semitic movement with a commitment to extreme violence to achieve its goals of racial segregation and white supremacy,” to show its effects on American families as members grapple with the consequences of leaving.

A&E tweeted in response to Pompeo’s criticism, saying the docuseries is about “extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate” and noting it has the support of the ADL, with which the network said it worked closely on the project.

“Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such,” Pompeo tweeted back in response to A&E’s explanation.

Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such…PLEASE https://t.co/q4j2EWaxyq — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

Generation KKK documents activists working to expose and end hatred. In the KKK, hatred is passed down as legacy. It must stop. #ExposeHate pic.twitter.com/qk47XwqsAE — A&E Network (@AETV) December 21, 2016

Here is what ADL has to say about Generation KKK and its involvement:

We worked closely with @AETV on its documentary series #GenerationKKK, premiering on 1/10. Learn more: https://t.co/5dMMxO9Bk0 — ADL (@ADL_National) December 21, 2016

Here are a few of Pompeo’s tweets:

Hey I have an idea…why don't we all never watch ANYTHING on A&E again who's with me???? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

maybe @AETV you should just run episodes of @GreysABC instead… we are smarter more compassionate and oh yeah way better looking ✌🏾👍🏾 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

So I guess A&E stands for …we will try to put Anything and Everything on tv… because we are a bunch of desperate pathetic tv execs 👍🏾 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform we already did that this year and look what it got us https://t.co/kkl0bEYo2E — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016