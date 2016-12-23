After a season that has seen the NFL take a number of ratings tackles, the last of the year provided some welcome relief – and not just for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Snagging a 12.5/22 in metered markets results, the City of Brotherly Love team’s 24-19 win over the New York Giants last night on NBC and the NFL Network delivered a 23% rise over last week. Not only is that kind of double digit jump exactly what the net and the league wanted to see with two heavy hitters facing off in primetime but the 8:30 – 11:45 PM match up is also tied to be the second-highest-rated TNF of 2016. Last night’s game, which really saw the Eagles kick it into high gear and deny the Giants a playoff spot, is in line with the September 22 TNF on CBS in MM ratings and only behind the mega-gridiron of the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings match-up of December 1, which pulled in a 14.1/23.

In fast affiliates, TNF scored a 3.5/13 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.20 million viewers overall between 8:30 – 11 PM. That’s up a touchdown solid 30% from last week’s Seattle Seahawks’ 24-3 win over the L.A. Rams.

With not a lot of competition last night, NBC will take Thursday with even greater ease that usual with a 3.3/12 rating among the key demo in fast affiliates – which of course will see adjustments later.

CBS and Fox were all encores but ABC had a new The Great American Baking Show (0.9/3), which was up 11% the 18-49. The CW aired Night 3 of Terry Crews Saves Christmas (0.2/1), which was down a tenth from its Nights 1 and 2 shows.

We know a lot of Hollywood is already in holiday mode – but be safe and have fun kiddos.