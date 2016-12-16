The voice cast is set for Disney XD’s DuckTales reboot set for premiere this summer.
Leading the way in the new version based on the Emmy-winning series are David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of mischief-making Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack. The cast was revealed today in a video (see above) of the actors singing a rendition of the original “DuckTales” theme song.
They’ll join other beloved characters Donald Duck, Flintheart Glomgold, Gyro Gearloose, Duckworth, Gizmoduck, Magica DeSpell, Gladstone Gander, and Ma Beagle and the Beagle Boys.
DuckTales is produced by Disney Television Animation. Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse) is executive producer.
So excited for the show hard to mess up the idea of this show.
go to hell disney, remaking my favorite cartoon series is a huge mistake. ‘Ducktales’ did not need to be remade. Just like all the star wars disney crap is a huge mistake!!!!!
I didn’t realize that they were pulling the old episode and recalling all the old DVDs.
Relax doofus
Relax it just reboot how in heck it going ruin your childhood and if don’t like it then go watch the original I swear people like you are annoying.
So excited.
More celebrities instead of actual voice actors.
How about work for genuine voice actors? It is bad enough with Disney and Pixar only doing stunt casting in their movies. Casting a celeb instead of a genuine voice actor is an insult to the great Alan Young. Boo Disney.
Sadly this is the current approach. Celebrities rather than trained professionals. It’s fine when the actor has actually trained in voice work or already has an impressive vocal range. Tom Hanks in Toy Story or Benedict Cumberbatch in Madagascar are examples of big name actors doing excellent work but they have extensive resumes in radio and voice over. Personally I would have chosen another Scottish Who alum for Scrooge – Peter Capaldi. Absolutely outstanding in BBC radio drama, beautiful enunciation and has more vocal range than Tennant. Shrugs. Hope the cast at least learn some technique, rather than focus on their pay checks.
BTW, Alan Young has passed so needed to recast.
David Tennant is Scottish.
Okay, so let me get this straight… Casting an actor known more as a ‘live action actor’ qualifies as ‘stunt casting’, even though he’s done voice work before, and has WON an Emmy award for one of his past animation voice jobs?
Which one of the cast has won an Emmy?
….And doing a couple of voice over cameos does not make a voice actor. Different training and different skills. This casting is typical pandering to supposedly hip fan bases like Saturday Night Live, Community and Dr Who and taking work away from professionals, sorry. I doubt Disney even had open auditions.
David Tennant has done extensive voice over and radio work…