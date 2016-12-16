The voice cast is set for Disney XD’s DuckTales reboot set for premiere this summer.

Disney XD

Leading the way in the new version based on the Emmy-winning series are David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of mischief-making Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack. The cast was revealed today in a video (see above) of the actors singing a rendition of the original “DuckTales” theme song.

They’ll join other beloved characters Donald Duck, Flintheart Glomgold, Gyro Gearloose, Duckworth, Gizmoduck, Magica DeSpell, Gladstone Gander, and Ma Beagle and the Beagle Boys.

DuckTales is produced by Disney Television Animation. Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse) is executive producer.