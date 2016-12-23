Donald Trump’s transition team has blasted as “absolutely reprehensible” remarks made by a man who served as a co-chairman in Trump’s New York State election campaign. Carl Paladino said his wish for 2017 is for President Obama to die and for Michelle Obama to go back to Africa to live with a gorilla.
“Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse,” the transition team said in a statement about the Buffalo, NY developer and school board member. Too late — the remarks were making the media rounds today because they were so reprehensible and this is 2016.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called the remarks made by Paladino — who once ran against him — “reprehensible,” “racist” and “ugly.”
It all started when with alternative weekly newspaper ArtVoice asked 42 locals, including Paladino, for their 2017 wish lists. Paladino said he hoped President Obama contracted mad cow disease and died and First Lady Michelle Obama was “let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe” to live “in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”
Buffalo News reported Paladino said he made the statements because of what he considered Obama’s ineffective response to the crisis in Aleppo. He called Obama the worst president in the history of the United States and criticized him for “putting criminals back on the streets.”
“Yeah, I’m not politically correct,” he said. “They asked what I want and I told them.”
In a statement made after his 2017 wish list caused quite the backlash, Paladino said “it has nothing to do with race” and insisted “that the typical stance of the press when they can’t otherwise defend the acts of the person being attacked.”
He added: “And yes, it’s about a little deprecating humor which America lost for a long time. Merry Christmas and tough luck if you don’t like my answer.”
Even though Trumps team denounced these awful remarks I wonder how long until Trump is blamed for this?
The guy is on his transition team. Trump is responsible for the people he chooses to hang around. Obama was condemned for Jeremiah Wright’s comments, why shouldn’t Trump be held to the same standard?
What standard was Obama
Held to exactly?
Why shouldn’t Trump be held accountable for the people he chooses to surround himself with? This isn’t “political incorrectness,” but the grossest kind of racism.
If the only thing that can come from his mouth is that type of garbage then you are what you speak.
What an asshole.
–
Coat
These repulsive frauds dennounce him?? Why?? We know this is exactly how they “won” by stoking the flames of hatred and bigotry. Hey Tom Arnold what was it you said again?? He calls women C’s. black people N’s? let’s hear those Apprentice tapes- let’s get it all out in the open and drop the phony outrage. BTW this is probably what Hillary Clinton meant by “deplorables”. Come on MGM!!
Why are people not boycotting MGM at this point? They have the tapes. They can legally play them. They do this all the time for “trailers” or “behind the scenes” footage that they put on DVD’s in effort to sell them. Totally disgraced that the heads of MGM would associate themselves with Burnett and the Apprentice. Boycott them and let’s see how it plays out.
While the comments are obviously heinous, the behavior of this President in his last month of office against the incoming President elect Trump with deliberate rulings and exec actions to try to scuttle the plans for the next four years is unprecedented and a disgrace!
Is it unprecedented? What do you call what’s happening in North Carolina?? And how is securing the rights of muslims in America a disgrace?
Huh? Are you nuts! Obama is still president, he still rules. Trump is the one who’s issuing policies and he’s not even consulting with Mr. Obama and his team. We can only have ONE president at a time. Trump becomes President on Jan. 20.
so then it’s like North Carolina. Or do you not care about that?
I hear Trump wants to be called President Pus*y Graber Of The United States. That figures!
Always someone who tries to turn it on the people being victimised! Trump is a racist who treats women like garbage.. Im from australia an we’re embarrased to even be associated with the usa right now!
Mr. Obama gets no respect. Has any other president been dragged through the carpet like Mr. Obama, and if not, why? Is it because Mr. Obama and wife are people of color?
Paladino is a known maniac. In 2010, when he ran for Governor in NY, he insulted just about everyone in the state. Predictably, he was destroyed in the election. I’m not a Trump guy, but this is a non story where it come to Trump. Paladino is the problem here.
Will he be on the Generation KKK show on A+E?