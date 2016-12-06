“Welcome to the show, sir,” Trevor Noah said as CNN’s Van Jones came to The Daily Show to plug the cable news net’s Donald Trump special The Messy Truth
“Welcome to hell, sir,” Jones responded, saying, of the next four years: “For you it’ a ratings bonanza. For the rest of us , we’re just going to be suffering.”
Noah noted that, when Jones guested on the show before the election, “you sounded the warning…you were talking about angry white voters” and “people who were neo-Nazis and white supremacists.”
Responded Jones, “I tried to tell y’all and nobody would listen!”
“I’ve been black a long time,” Jones joked, saying it gives him an “advantage of being able to see possibly bad things coming.”
Not all those who voted Trump did so for “racially negative reasons,” Jones said.
“You have a core of people who were actually delighted by those inflammatory comments,” he began. “Those people I would call bigots. But you had another group of people who found those comments distasteful, but not disqualifying. They had so much other economic pain and problems that were not being talked to. And those were the people that cost us the election.”
“Trump is much worse than anybody in this country is willing to accept,” Jones insisted. “But a lot of his voters are much better.”
Van Jones had almost the exact opposite attitude and content to say during his appearance on The View, so yes, that comment stands.
Hmm. Two racists talking to each other. Fascinating.
Racists, huh? Talking about a man of color who grew up under apartheid. I feel sorry for people like you who have no critical thinking skills.
Nothing you said means they can’t be racist.
Actually it does. “Racist” implies being in a position of political power over another of a different race. #readingisfundamental #criticalthinkingskills
Diana, that is not the definition of racism despite what post modern philosophers might say.
Remember the angry black voters that voted for Obama in record numbers? I do.
Not angry, but hopeful. You should know the difference.
If Trevor were funny, this could be “a ratings bonanza”.
Watching “Messy Truth” now. Listening to the Trump voters and Santorum the messy truth I’m seeing is that the voters are misinformed and Santorum is determined to spin things to promote what’s most important to him, his ideology.
IT IS NOT too much to expect the right to inform themselves and not purposefully misrepresent the facts. IT IS NOT bias to be shocked and disgusted when government and social policy is based on lies.
Trump supporters are fine with a Nazi salute but call Trevor and Van racists for discussing the truth. Typical Trump supporters, either willfully ignorant, bigots or both.
Two of the luckiest people on earth, two rich guys on television telling each other how much they’re going to be “suffering”. These fools don’t know what suffering is.
Trevor was born in a country where he had to be hidden for the most part of his childhood because he was, essentially, illegal. He lived in a township and worked his butt off. So, yes he has done well for himself but he comes from a very poor and difficult background.
Respectfully sir, I think you are mistaken.