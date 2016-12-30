A singer in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned from the choir in protest of its scheduled performance at the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, comparing him to Hitler.
“I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him,” Jan Chamberlin wrote in a Facebook post.
Participation in the choir, including the performance at the inauguration, is voluntary, an LDS church rep said in a statement. The Salt Lake Tribune, which first reported the development, said about 215 of the choir’s 360 singers are expected to volunteer, noting the choir previously sang at swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965), and performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).
Media have reported on the lack of celebrities announced for Trump’s inauguration, in marked contrast to President Obama’s; Trump has tweeted in response that he does not want celebrities at the event, though there have been press reports to the contrary about efforts to recruit some A-listers.
In addition to the choir, Team Trump also has booked the Rockettes for the inauguration festivities; some members similarly have issued public statements about their unwillingness to participate in the president-elect’s swearing in.
The controversy is likely to boost TV viewing of the event, as has been the case with previous Trump political events.
“History is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler (identify a problem, finding a scapegoat target to blame, and stirring up people with a combination of fanaticism, false promises, and fear, and gathering the funding), Chamberlin wrote. “Evil people prosper when good people stand by and do nothing.”
Yes!!!! And wait until the Apprentice tapes finally come out. Every single person with a sense of right and wrong will stand up and say “NO” to this racist monster. He is not a conservative or a man of faith he is an evil con man .
When you have problems getting the rockettes and the Mormon choir you have some serious PR issues. The inagauration is going to be a disaster
This guy (I can’t even lower myself to call him a man) is a repulsive individual who has played and continues to play on the emotions of all Americans and make a mockery of our institutions and constitution… How so many Americans voted for someone so despicable is unfathomable.
Unfortunately for Trump, AMERICA IS DOING BETTER THAN EVER. RECORD unemployment numbers, legalized gay marriage, 5% growth, best year for jobs since 1999, consumer confidence up, deficit down 60% in 2014, gas prices low, health insurance cheaper than ever ($85/month), car insurance cheaper than ever ($25 per month from Insurance Panda), the 1% starting to be taxed more!
Please do not vote for this man, this time.
And the death threats will commence in 5,4,3,2…
Will the Mormons be the first to rebuff Trump and not be twitter-bashed?
Trump has even this site scared to post comments about him. Once again, I type, Will the Mormons be the first people to not side with him, and not get twitter-bashed?
Well said!
If Trump is bothered by a guy wearing a wig on Saturday night I promise you he is seriously bothered he can’t get A list talent.
Here come all the Trump crybabies to comment….
I can’t agree, I think Putin got the Hitler thing down pat. The donald is more like Himmler.
Not to worry, I hear he’s still got Stallone. Perhaps they can perform a duet together, like in Young Frankenstein. Puttin’ On The Ritz!