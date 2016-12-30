A singer in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned from the choir in protest of its scheduled performance at the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, comparing him to Hitler.

“I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him,” Jan Chamberlin wrote in a Facebook post.

Participation in the choir, including the performance at the inauguration, is voluntary, an LDS church rep said in a statement. The Salt Lake Tribune, which first reported the development, said about 215 of the choir’s 360 singers are expected to volunteer, noting the choir previously sang at swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965), and performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).

Media have reported on the lack of celebrities announced for Trump’s inauguration, in marked contrast to President Obama’s; Trump has tweeted in response that he does not want celebrities at the event, though there have been press reports to the contrary about efforts to recruit some A-listers.

In addition to the choir, Team Trump also has booked the Rockettes for the inauguration festivities; some members similarly have issued public statements about their unwillingness to participate in the president-elect’s swearing in.

The controversy is likely to boost TV viewing of the event, as has been the case with previous Trump political events.

“History is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler (identify a problem, finding a scapegoat target to blame, and stirring up people with a combination of fanaticism, false promises, and fear, and gathering the funding), Chamberlin wrote. “Evil people prosper when good people stand by and do nothing.”