Just a few weeks until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, and media folks are wondering who will be performing. Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s newly named Counselor to the President, says performers have been lined up, but she’s not naming names.
So far, 16-year-old former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho has been announced to sing the National Anthem for the January 20 inauguration. Andrea Bocelli had been reported to perform, but the latest iteration of that report has him backing out. Earlier, quickly dismissed names in the rumor mill included Elton John. And much was made in the media recently of Kanye West’s visit with our next POTUS at Trump Tower, though the rapper joked he was just there to have his picture taken with Trump.
“I won’t,” Conway answered when ABC News’ David Muir asked on Good Morning America if she’d name names of confirmed performers. But, she added, tellingly, “I can tell you that this is not the Academy Awards. It’s the inauguration for the people, the way that it’s been the election for the people.”
She also told Muir: “No one put me in charge of the entertainment. I’m a little bit too geeky for that.”
Who started the rumour that Elton John was invited to perform? Really? With the threat of gay rights being obliterated by this new administration, do you really think Elton would have either been asked, or even considered?
What threat of gay rights being eliminated?
Omg gay rights are not going anywhere. Get a grip.
Yes, that’s why Ted Cruz is sponsoring a new, national anti-gay bill. Or don’t you read the news? You are clueless.
Republicans are planning on turning back the clock on gay rights once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
The so-called First Amendment Defense Act, or FADA, “prohibits the federal government from taking discriminatory action against a person on the basis that such person believes or acts in accordance with a religious belief or moral conviction that: (1) marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or (2) sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage.”
In other words, you can discriminate, but you have to say that you’re discriminating because your religion wants you to.
Because of the bill’s language, it would not only permit discrimination against homosexual couples, but also unwed heterosexual couples and single mothers, so long as the business owners can claim that their religious beliefs are being violated. Because the phrase “moral conviction” appears in the legislation, one wouldn’t even need to connect their discriminatory acts to a specific religious creed or doctrine. All one would have to do is cite a moral conviction that sexual activity outside of heterosexual marriage is offensive.
Nor is the bill limited to business owners. FADA’s logic could also be used to justify pharmacies refusing to fill birth control prescriptions, businesses not offering health benefits to a same-sex marital partner, adoption agencies discriminating against gay families, and even hospitals turning away LGBT people or their children.
The only threat to gay rights exists solely in the liberal agenda and programmed into liberal minds like w.j.’s. It has no basis in fact but they won’t let it go or shut up about it.
reminds me of how conservatives act regarding second amendment rights. but I think he’s referring to Pence’s weird views on homosexuality and how it can be “cured.”
And again: Google “First Amendment Defense Act.” It’s for real, and Donald “I Love the Gays!” Trump says he will sign it.
Also, Google “Nuremberg Laws.”
Yes, I don’t doubt for a second that Trump would be foolish enough to think Elton John would perform. He’s a deranged narcissist who thinks everyone loves him.
That’s just left-wing lies and propaganda. There is absolutely zero truth in your dishonest statement. Now, go take the garbage out like your mother told you to do.
Keeping my fingers crossed that Larry The Cable Guy and the guy from the Ernest movies are free that day. Hmmm, is Junior Samples still alive?
Meaning: washed up has BEENS like Scott Biao is the only one who has shown any interest. And you can probably rule out Ted Nugent because he hasn’t had a hit single in like forty years.
it’s going to be a bunch of nobodies and the whole thing will be structured as a “Fuck you” to Hollywood. They’re going to try to turn their lack of ability to attract any names into a statement, and act like they’re doing it on purpose.
I liked Robert Reich’s idea, posted to Twitter, of counter-programming the inauguration with a concert event featuring all the celebrities who wouldn’t be caught dead at Trump’s inaugural.
Hosted by Alec Baldwin, in the unpresidented [sic] role of a lifetime, to the benefit of all Trump and his fellow swamp-dwellers would seek to destroy.
The ratings would be YUUUUGE.
Trump cant even get people who played at trump tower. I know he hates the way he became president.
If Kellyanne said it then it has to be true! Hahahahaha.
I hear they are doing a reality show about it, called “The Z List”.
I heard he lined up H8Machine and a very long video montage of women sobbing.
Let him ask or buy the A-list celebrities because he is so so so rich and he can buy anything and everything.