Just a few weeks until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, and media folks are wondering who will be performing. Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s newly named Counselor to the President, says performers have been lined up, but she’s not naming names.

So far, 16-year-old former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho has been announced to sing the National Anthem for the January 20 inauguration. Andrea Bocelli had been reported to perform, but the latest iteration of that report has him backing out. Earlier, quickly dismissed names in the rumor mill included Elton John. And much was made in the media recently of Kanye West’s visit with our next POTUS at Trump Tower, though the rapper joked he was just there to have his picture taken with Trump.

“I won’t,” Conway answered when ABC News’ David Muir asked on Good Morning America if she’d name names of confirmed performers. But, she added, tellingly, “I can tell you that this is not the Academy Awards. It’s the inauguration for the people, the way that it’s been the election for the people.”

She also told Muir: “No one put me in charge of the entertainment. I’m a little bit too geeky for that.”

Watch the GMA interview above, with the inauguration talk starting at the 3:43 mark.