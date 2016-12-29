While conservative newser National Review applauds President-elect Donald Trump’s assertion he does not want celebrities at his inauguration, advocating for a celebrity-free January 20 event, former Daughter-of-GOP-VPOTUS-candidate Bristol Palin did not get the memo. She has savaged the “rude…A-list artists” who have “refused to perform” at Trump’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, this week’s most recent inauguration booking: televangalist Paula White; pastor of New Destiny Christian Center who once was investigated by the U.S. Senate over fundraising practices. She is scheduled to pray at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, joining New York Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan and The Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, according to news reports.

Earlier this month, when media began reporting Trump was having trouble linking up celebs to perform at his swearing in clambake, Trump tweeted that “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Party convention ratings would seem to support Trump’s strategy, whether born of strategy or necessity. Though the celebrity-stacked Democratic National Convention boasted performances by Demi Lovato, Paul Simon, Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, Carole King, and Katy Perry, among others, ratings for the GOP convention, which was noticeably lacking in celebrity stink, scored the bigger TV crowd — about 30M for the final night compared to 28M for the Dems.

So far, Team Trump has booked teenage America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes. But, former Dancing with the Stars competitor Bristol Palin noted in her blog, among the slew of celebs who were approached to participate were “mega-stars” Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Aretha Franklin, who “were apparently offered ambassadorships as a way to entice them to the inauguration, but even that wasn’t enough to lure them in. Trump’s team has denied those accusations, but it doesn’t matter at this point,” Palin wrote sternly. She made no mention of Alec Baldwin’s offer to perform at the ceremony.