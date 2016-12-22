Donald Trump has tweeted that a report he’s no longer talking about “draining the swamp” is entirely inaccurate.

Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

By “someone” he meant Newt Gingrich, who’d told National Public Radio one day earlier that Trump now is too dignified to use such catchphrases, explaining: “I’m told he now just disclaims that. He now says it was cute, but he doesn’t want to use it anymore. … He’s in a different role now and maybe he feels that as president, as the next president of the United States, that he should be marginally more dignified than talking about alligators in swamps.”

After Trump’s tweet, however, Gingrich began eating crow:

I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016

“Drain the swamp” was one of the more popular catchphrases among Trump supporters at his rallies (along with “Lock her up!”). Trump got dinged when he backpedaled on his campaign promise to pursue a criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server and family foundation, so dumping “drain the swamp” would be news in political circles.

This morning on Fox & Friends, Corey Lewandowski — Trump’s campaign manager No. 1-turned-CNN commentator-turned Washington lobbyist (aka swamp creature) — might have described Trump’s “drain the swamp” course correction more accurately than did Gingrich,

During that appearance, Lewandowski explained that swamp-draining is still around but not high on the President-elect’s agenda, rather “probably somewhere down at the bottom” of the priority list.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the economy,” Lewandowski said. “It’s about creating jobs, fixing the bad trade deals. Draining the swamp is a larger narrative, but it’s really about putting people back to work.

“My goal isn’t to become a swamp creature,” Lewandowski said of his new firm, which will be located within spitting distance of the White House. “I’m not going to be a lobbyist; it’s not going to happen. … My opportunity is coordinating those outside interest groups to make sure that the Supreme Court nominee that [Trump] chooses goes through, to make sure that his Cabinet secretaries go through, to make sure that his tax cuts go through, to make sure that Congress’s understanding the American public voted for Donald Trump because they want fundamental and wholesale change. If I can be a resource for those people, to make sure Congress understands that, that’s what I want to be able to do.”