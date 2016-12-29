Charlie Sheen got himself back in the social media spotlight when, hours after the death of Debbie Reynolds, he found a way to turn talk of 2016’s many celebrity deaths – including also Reynolds’ daughter Carrie Fisher – with presidential politics, praying that Donald Trump be 16’s next victim:

Among those who bit at the social-media bait: CNN’s Jake Tapper, as noted by Mediaite:

Responses ensued, with Tapper being asked, among other things:  “True. But did you also ask Trump “What’s wrong with you?” when he accused Hispanic undocumented of being rapists?”

And the pivot was complete:

 