Donald Trump has named Kellyanne Conway to be counselor to the president. Conway is the first female campaign manager from either political party to navigate a winning White House run. She will continue to advise Trump and coordinate his messaging. This morning, for instance, she defended Trump’s wealthy cabinet and administration picks on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”

Conway was Trump’s third campaign manager during the election cycle; news comes a day after No. 1, Corey Lewandowski, announced he was forming a Washington lobbying firm, after failing to secure an administration post that was to his liking.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said in a statement. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.”