It was a very Merry Christmas for Doctor Who and BBC America. The Christmas special Doctor Who: The Return Of Doctor Mysterio delivered 1.7 million total viewers, including nearly 900,000 adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, in Nielsen Live+3 ratings. It was BBC America’s top telecast of the year across all key demos, and was the No. 1 most social program on Christmas night across Facebook and Twitter.

In the special, the Doctor joins forces with a masked superhero for an epic New York adventure. With brain-swapping aliens poised to attack, the Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, and Nardole, played by Matt Lucas, link up with an investigative reporter and a mysterious figure known only as The Ghost. The big question — can the Doctor save Manhattan and what will be revealed behind the mask?

New episodes of Doctor Who return to BBC America in 2017.