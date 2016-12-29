DirecTV Now’s $35 a month price for 100+ channels — which some analysts thought was too good, or foolish, to be true — soon will be history.
AT&T says that on January 9 the introductory offer will expire, and the streaming service’s “Go Big” package will cost $60.
“Any current DirecTV Now customers, and those who sign up before the promotion ends, will stay at the special price of $35” as long as they keep the package “subject only to future reasonable programming price increases applicable to all packages,” AT&T says.
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson turned a lot of heads in September when he disclosed the $35 price for the 100+ channel package just days after the company agreed to pay $85 billion for Time Warner.
The company was able to offer the low price because DirecTV had “a very unique cost structure” that AT&T has “built from the ground up” with no set top boxes, online billing, and truck rolls, he said. “It’s a nominal incremental cost to provision this,” he said.
AT&T said in November that the $35 for 100+ channels was just an introductory offer, but with no end date established.
Then, early this month, Stephenson pointed to the offer in telling the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy & Consumer Rights — in a hearing about the Time Warner deal — that DirecTV Now was an example of how AT&T could benefit consumers. It was “only the beginning of what we want to bring to the marketplace to threaten cable’s entrenched and still dominant market position.”
But the acknowledgement that the $35 offer was just temporary “did much to assuage investor anxiety about the cannibalization [of traditional pay TV] risk posed by DirecTV Now,” MoffettNathanson Research’s Craig Moffett said this month. “To many, the price points suggest that the OTT product will be much more mainstream, and therefore less disruptive, than initially feared.”
My two dark years with this crap, turn-of-the-century company… bad picture, ten minute average hold time, ridiculous prices. $20 a month for every month still on the contract to get out of it, paid gladly. In a world of streaming, anyone who readily hands over this company money for anything other than the sports you can’t see elsewhere is either an idiot or a person over the age of 70 still trying to figure out how to get the camera on their phone to shoot the other way.
That’s pretty funny. But let’s not forget that there are a lot of younger people, too, who are not tech literate. I am, at 64, quite technically literate, and I have, in fact, cancelled my cable service, paying now only for my internet connection. I do, however, miss the news channels running in the background. Now I have to make an effort to find news, instead of having it on and just sort of listening to it as I do other things.
Seriously there was no need to insult the old people. If it wasn’t to these septa or octa or nonagenerians and the technological advances they’ve made, you wouldn’t able to use that smartphone nor you would have had the means to type the shit you posted here coz those old people were the ones who invented the frikkin internet!!!
Good luck with that. The service has been plagued by continued issues since it’s launch. As I said at launch, Sony’s Vue had nothing to be worried about and this only confirms it.
So $35 is jumping to $60 instead of, say, $36?
No wonder everyone is just bailing on the cable crooks entirely. They still haven’t learned how much this type of BS really costs them. Millions of people have learned AT&T = crooks. They just keep reinforcing the message. Dolts.
No thanks…
Just one more reason that their acquisition of TW should be denied. They destroyed Directv, laid off thousands of employees, now they’re playing games with prices for their “new” streaming crap. STFU AT&T, you can barely deliver phone service — stay the hell out of the delivery of artistic content. You guys suck.
Wow! AT&T ran the prestige of the DirecTV brand into the ground in record time.
If it worked properly, it would be a good value at $35..at $60….it’s not a deal. The service often suffers from buffering and outright gaps. i would consider $60 a premium service and his is not premium quality.