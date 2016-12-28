Debbie Reynolds has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital this afternoon, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

TMZ reported the news and had audio of the dispatch call, which sent an ambulance to an address on Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills that coincides with a compound Reynolds shared with Fisher. Reynolds likely was taken to either Cedars-Sinai Medical Center or UCLA Medical Center based on the location of the residence.

Emergency personnel mentioned the word “stroke” during the call, but there is no confirmation of Reynolds’ condition, which TMZ reported is “fair to serious.”

Fisher died Tuesday at age 60, five days after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds even posted herself the next day, Christmas Day, that Fisher was in stable condition at UCLA.

Reynolds, 84, has appeared in dozens of films since the late 1940s including 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain — starring opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor — and a number of other MGM musicals. She earned an Oscar nomination for her lead role in 1964’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She and Fisher are the subjects of a new documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which premiered at Cannes and is scheduled to air on HBO in the spring.

Reynolds received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award this year and the Governors Award and SAG Life Achievement Award last year. She was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nearly two decades ago.