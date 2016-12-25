Though she remains under care at UCLA Medical, Carrie Fisher’s condition is stable according to her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds provided the news in a post to her official Facebook page, promising that the family will update the public if there is any change, and adding “to all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Fisher has been in the hospital since Friday afternoon after she suffered a major cardiac event while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher was reportedly kept alive by CPR while the flight landed, then rushed to UCLA Medical where, after several hours she was taken out of emergency care late Friday night and moved to the intensive care unit. No word on whether or not she has regained consciousness, but reportedly her family, and her dog, Gary Fisher, are at her bedside.