EXCLUSIVE: Sources inform us tonight that Dana Brunetti has officially left as president of Relativity Media, a position which he has held for less than a year.
Over the last month, the Oscar-and-Emmy nominated producer has worked on extricating himself from his contract at the company which resurfaced from Chapter 11 last April and has struggled to find its footing and further financing.
Brunetti will return to producing, which he has continued to do during his tenure at Relativity; his next movie being the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker on Feb. 10. In addition, there’s the fifth season of Netflix’s House of Cards and the Discovery Unabomber scripted series Manifesto, which Brunetti is producing with his former Trigger Street Productions partner Kevin Spacey. In taking the job at Relativity, Brunetti disbanded his production company Trigger Street with Spacey, though the two remain EPs on House of Cards and Manifesto.
Brunetti’s departure follows reports tonight that Ryan Kavanaugh is reducing his role as Relativity’s CEO. This news remains unconfirmed by insiders; in fact it’s not clear to some what exactly is going on in regards to Kavanaugh’s position. Kavanaugh’s outgoing email reads that he’s out until January on a medical procedure.
Earlier today, Relativity pinkslipped a number of its employees in finance and administration support while placing 30-plus employees on furlough during the Christmas and New Year’s Day break which ends on Jan. 3. Since emerging from bankruptcy, Relativity has tried to raise more financing, claiming to have YuuZoo as a backer. There’s also been news that Relativity was up for sale, and that Lionsgate was kicking the tires on the company’s 40-plus title film library.
Since April, Relativity released two movies during the fall that were already in the can — the Zach Galifianakis-Kristen Wiig ensemble comedy Masterminds ($17.4M) and the Kate Beckinsale horror movie The Disappointments Room ($2.4M) — which both died at the box office. Last month, Relativity pulled the Halle Berry thriller Kidnapped off its Dec. 2 release date and rescheduled it for March 10. At the same time, we heard that the movie was being shopped around to different distributors in an effort to land the best deal possible.
Brunetti isn’t taking any Relativity projects with him as nothing was ever locked down. Sources say that it was a challenge for Brunetti to get any projects off the ground since there wasn’t any funding coming into Relativity. This includes the anticipated remake of High Noon, which the company reportedly negotiated with Karen Kramer, the widow of High Noon producer Stanley Kramer.
Last month, Samuel Hadida’s Davis Films, Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow acquired the rights to finance, produce and distribute The Crow Reborn, a reboot of the 1994 movie that Relativity developed with the film’s original producer Edward R. Pressman. Crow Reborn was set to go into production last year, but was stalled when Relativity went into bankruptcy. Coming out of Chapter 11, Relativity was set to prioritize Crow Reborn, but then ran into financial difficulties again. In February, Pressman during Relativity’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceedings asked the judge to take away Relativity’s remake rights to the film, while accusing Brunetti (who hadn’t officially started at the company yet) for firing Crow director Corin Hardy.
Given Relativity’s financial turmoil over the last two years, Brunetti’s departure comes as no surprise.
wow good for him! This was definitely a smart move on his part. I’m very curious to see what he does next…
Thanks for chiming in, Dana.
No, I always post under my real name.
Haha. yeah. Good move? How about joining relativity in the first place? how good was that? What a waste of time. But he was a “studio head” for a quick minute. so there’s that.
Smart move? Nah, smart move would have been recognizing relativity and RK for what they were, deflating scams.
A year there and nothing to show for it. Now that he’s on his own he will have to really show what he is capable of.
Bob, just go Instagram… you can see all his epic fails
A guy who represents everything wrong with Hollywood right now.
Actually, Dana’s one of the few people in Hollywood right now actually making films/shows that are actually entertaining and extremely commercially successful and loved around the world! You, Flim Flam, are just jealous that no matter how hard you work, and no matter how hard you try, you will just never be as genuinely intelligent and clever as he is… And that’s a fact!
If you’re reading this, keep up the good work, Dana Brunetti :)
I saw this coming.
Certainly a good experience for him to see how it feels when you leave the “Lucky Club” and are suddenly in the real world where you are not handed Producer Credits because you sit at the right dinner table.
All in all it appears that it was not a good decision that he made in 2016. Next year will be a lot of Mea Culpa for him.
Will be interesting to see if all the people he pissed off will let him back in.
Honestly it was a great experience and looking forward to an even more exciting 2017. Also look forward to your script submissions. Will you send it under the alias Anonymous as well?
Can you get a PGA mark on a deadline post?
Do I strike you as the script submitting type, Dana?
I don’t know considering you’re too intimidated to post under your real name.
did anyone think this was ever a good idea?
Reactivity seems to exist purely on hot air. When did they last put out a movie that anyone wanted to see? Limitless probably. Did they honestly think they’d make money off the disappointments room or masterminds? Do they genuinely believe anyone wants to see Kidnapped? I genuinely have no clue if the leadership of this studio is actually deluded enough to believe their own nonsense or if they’re all just terrible liars.
The last rat off the sinking ship, or wait there’s one more still…
He never had a chance there. He did his part and was lining up projects and rebuilding the Relativity name but others didn’t do their part and deliver the cash that was promised.
you mean back to taking credit for projects he was hardly involved in and posing for pictures for his facebook account to make it seem as if he was? Hope he gives his publicist a big xmas gift shes a miracle worker.
Posers r us
Luckily he’s well like in the community, oh wait a sec…
His publicist runs his Facebook? And why are you “friends’ or looking at his Facebook if you have such disdain?
Envy obviously, it’s why I used to look at his social feed, but I did myself a favor and stopped in order to spend time pursuing my goals
It’s time to bury Relativity once and for all. Or burn it to the ground. Make sure it can’t come back to life in any way shape or form.
I was hoping Dana would come on here and respond to all the comments, like he did on that P.G.A. story. That would be awesome.
I’m here.
“No one could have seen that coming.” said no one in Hollywood.
Dana looks very cute in the pic above. Super adorable smile!
He’s genuinely a nice guy
Thank you, but not all the time. We are know there are a lot of assholes in this business and when their a ass to me, I’m a ass right back. They don’t seem to like that. See some of them above.