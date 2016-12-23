‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot TV Series Is Officially Dead, May Be Redeveloped

The reboot of cult 1999 movie Cruel Intentions is officially not going forward. The options on the cast in the pilot, toplined by Sarah Michelle Gellar, are up next week and won’t be renewed. While the current incarnation of Cruel Intentions is dead, I hear producing studio Sony TV might redevelop the idea.
Originally developed and ordered to pilot by NBC last season, the network in May left the project in contention, and the options on the cast were extended by Sony in June. Over the summer, the network considered Cruel Intentions as a possible original series for the long-in-the-works NBCUniversal OTT service. But with the latter nowhere near reality, a summer run remained the sole viable scenario at NBC. That involved adjusting the budget of the project. Lengthy on-and-off discussions between the network and Sony did not result in a deal, and at the end of October, NBC passed on the pilot. Over the past two months, Sony TV shopped it to other outlets. I hear there might be interest in a new take on the premise.
Based on the 1999 cult movie, Cruel Intentions was set in present day and picks up more than 15 years after the film left off. Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar) vies for control of Valmont International as well as the soul of Bash Casey, the son of her late brother, Sebastian Valmont, and Annette Hargrove. Upon discovering his late father’s legacy in a hidden journal, Bash is introduced to a world of sex, money, power and corruption he never could have imagined.
Gellar starred alongside Taylor John Smith, Kate Levering, Samantha Logan, Sophina Brown, Coby Bell and Bryce Cass.
Kumble executive produces the NBC/Sony adaptation with the film’s producer Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film; Rosin and Ross co-executive produce.
