‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot TV Series Is Officially Dead, May Be Redeveloped

The reboot of cult 1999 movie Cruel Intentions is officially not going forward. The options on the cast in the pilot, toplined by Sarah Michelle Gellar, are up next week and won’t be renewed. While the current incarnation of Cruel Intentions is dead, I hear producing studio Sony TV might redevelop the idea.

Originally developed and ordered to pilot by NBC last season, the network in May left the project in contention, and the options on the cast were extended by Sony in June. Over the summer, the network considered Cruel Intentions as a possible original series for the long-in-the-works NBCUniversal OTT service. But with the latter nowhere near reality, a summer run remained the sole viable scenario at NBC. That involved adjusting the budget of the project. Lengthy on-and-off discussions between the network and Sony did not result in a deal, and at the end of October, NBC passed on the pilot. Over the past two months, Sony TV shopped it to other outlets. I hear there might be interest in a new take on the premise.



NBC