EXCLUSIVE: Cole Hauser has been set to star in The Last Champion, an indie drama from In House Media that will kick off production January 4 in Washington state. Glenn Withrow is directing the script he co-wrote with Hallie Todd and Ivy Withrow.

Hauser will play John, a scandal-ridden ex-Olympic athlete who has lived a life dominated by guilt and isolation. The story unfolds when he is forced to return to his unforgiving and unwelcoming rural hometown after his mother’s death. Sean Scully, Annika Marks, Todd, Bob McCracken, Taylor Dearden, Casey Moss, Randall Batinkoff and Peter Onarati will co-star.

Hauser, whose recent film credits include Olympus Has Fallen and Transcendence, is filming the fourth and final season of Audience Network’s action drama Rogue, which he stars in. He is repped by APA, Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn.