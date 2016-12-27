ESPN’s 2016 wrapped an up-and-down regular season on a high note, with Dallas Cowboys’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions logging a season high 10.7 overnight rating from 8:15-11:43 PM ET. This is the highest-rated regular season MNF game since Redskins-Cowboys delivered a 12.1 overnight rating on October 27, 2014. MNF propelled ESPN to a dominating primetime ratings win on Monday in all key categories.

Meanwhile, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year proved again that age is just a number as the perennial holiday favorites led ABC to the top spot among the broadcast networks on Monday. The network’s fast nationals once again were inflated by NFL preemptions, but Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (currently at 1.2) and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1.3) lead over the rest of the pack — all repeats — is insurmountable. ABC aired The Great American Baking Show rerun at 10 PM (currently at 1.1).

CBS, No.2 for the night among the broadcast nets, is using the holidays to get extra sampling for its new comedies, with encores of Kevin Can Wait (0.8, 0.7) and Man with a Plan (0.7, 0.6) airing from 8-10 PM, followed by a Scorpion rerun (0.5). NBC was third with a rebroadcast of its Hairspray live musical (0.5), followed by Fox (0.4 with repeats).