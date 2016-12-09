The stakes got higher on The New Celebrity Apprentice when news hit yesterday that President-elect Donald Trump will retain his executive producer tag on the new iteration that premieres January 2 on NBC. During a press junket today for the upcoming eighth season, there were plenty of questions on Trump’s involvement that mostly were cleverly dodged by new host Arnold Schwarzenegger.
When asked how he felt about Trump’s participation and concern with the public’s reaction, the former California governor said: “I knew from the beginning that he is an executive producer on the show. … It’s no different than when I was running for governor and became governor. My credit in starring in Terminator still said Schwarzenegger, and everything stayed the same. I continued getting the royalties and all that.”
On if he felt the Trump news would affect viewership: “People don’t judge you by your politics in the end,” Schwarzenegger responded, speaking on his experience as a politician and global movie star. “People went to go see my movies because there were good movies. It was nothing to do with politics.” He felt that Celebrity Apprentice should not be judged with a political eye “because it is not a political show, it is entertainment.”
Schwarzenegger was on his in when fielding Trump questions; executive producer Mark Burnett was absent without explanation despite his name being included on the roster in the press release. Earlier this week, Burnett met with Trump to go over inauguration plans.
The former governor remained neutral to the topic of Trump’s divisive campaign and instead lauded him for his work on Celebrity Apprentice. “[Trump] did a great job, that’s why I was attracted to the show. … I hope I can match up to what he has done and continue on with a great successful show. In fact, I’m counting out all of you [press] to really promote the show because I want to have my ratings a little higher than his was … but don’t tell him that,” he zinged.
Schwarzenegger said he spoke to Trump after the election “to wish him luck” and that hoped for a successful presidency, urging constituents to give him a chance. “You can’t judge anything after one month,” the new host said of the old one. “Let’s watch him go and get started before we start judging.”
Ahnold is wrong. I won’t watch it because of his politics.
Ed, you are a moron.
Did you watch it before? What’s changed?
So I guess this could be a multi-year gig for Arnold now. Originally, I think it was just going to be a one time thing.
Donalds lackey is supposed to support his boss. He does not want to be fI red and lose his opportunity to engage in his preferred undercover activity with subordinates
In Trump world, everything is political.
Every. Thing.
Can you imagine if Obama had dared to produce on a reality show during his presidency?!?! Congrats all of you spineless republicans who just rolled over and let this guy hijack your party! He is a joke. You are a joke. Now the entire country will be too.
By all means here let me get started for you: Q. Why do all Americans love the fact that they have Donald Trump as president? A. Because they’ll get to sit back in their armchairs once again and laugh as he stands over the big red button in the White-house war room and screams “You’re Fired!”.
All Americans love to have Donald Trump as president because they can sit back and laugh as Trump stands over the big red button… huh? Where do you people get these crazy ideas, and how old are you? The only downfall Americans seem to have is they seem to have lost common sense… and it seems to be an epidemic.
Can I just say props to Arnold For being the coolest guy on earth
Shhheessshhh. Another amazing person.
The big dogs. Ruufff ruufffff ruuuffffff.
The chihuahua hides under a bench.
The promos on you tube look great.
It took about an hour to read his wiki
page. Don’t read it unless you want to feel like a loser nonachiever.
Schwarzenner soon to be the drug czar for not using steroids in the last year
I don’t know. I’m not seeing it. Maybe it will be a hit because the competition is weak, but there were other tries at an apprentice type show, one with Martha Stewart and one with Richard Branson that didn’t do well. Like it or not, it was Trump’s unique status that made the show work.
Also, Trump did a season of the apprentice in LA and it didn’t work at all. Part of the problem was so much of getting anything done has to do with those unavoidable LA commutes that have to be a part of every task.
Martha show was boring. Domestics.
I am very disappointed that a new celebrity apprentice will be aired. I find nothing amusing about; humiliating, insulting, belittling, and/or making sexist remarks to women, making them feel unimportant, or inferior. many women are intelligent, worthwhile, and have no need to kowtow to anyone, especially to men that disrespect, and disregard their worthiness. You have starred two men that totally disregard the dignity of all their wife’s and/or women as a whole. I personally will not be watching, and hopefully any woman or man that has a descent bone in their body will do the same. Shame NBC for promoting such trash. I pray that you will reconsider airing this awful program, and come up with something uplifting for all women, and girls, remember you all absolutely had a Mother, if your lucky a Grandmother, maybe a Sister, or female Cousin, a niece and God forbid a Daughter if you involve and surround yourself with this nonsense.