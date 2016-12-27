Princess Leia — commando?

Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday, was known for her wit and penned three memoirs, the first of which contained a sort of auto-obituary. In 2008’s Wishful Drinking, she wrote about her Star Wars director’s reasoning for her Princess Leia wearing that flowing white dress — and not much else — in the film. “George [Lucas] comes up to me the first day of filming, and he takes one look at the dress and says, ‘You can’t wear a bra under that dress … because there is no underwear in space.’

“I promise you this is true,” she added, “and he says it with such conviction too! Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties or briefs anywhere.”

But Fisher said Lucas had a different explanation. “So, what happens if you go to space and you become weightless,” Fisher wrote. “So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t — so you get strangled by your own bra.”

The book excerpt continues: “Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”