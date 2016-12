Carrie Fisher’s death today at age 60 triggered an outpouring of reactions worldwide including from her Star Wars family — this galaxy’s most renowned movie franchise. The actress, book author and screenwriter’s career path might have been written in the stars: she was born to Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher in 1956 and stepped immediately into the Hollywood spotlight.

Click above to launch a photo gallery that hits just some of the milestones in her career and life.